Jennifer Lawrence is many things: an award-winning actress, a quiet luxury style icon with a penchant for The Row, and a woman prone to quirky, often poorly-timed fashion mishaps (remember her little tumble up the Oscars steps in 2013?). As of yesterday, the affable actress can add one more wardrobe malfunction to her list of incidents: At the 'Dior Carousel of Dreams at Saks’ launch in New York City, Lawrence's Dior belt fell off smack-dab in the middle of the speech she was presenting.

The affable actress wore a chic black and white ensemble made exclusively of Dior, of course. She showed up to the Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior Christmas Lights Ceremony in a sharp white button-down shirt, a black pleated midi skirt, and knee-high black velvet boots. Lawrence wore a black, single-breasted maxi coat with a thin waist-cinching black belt (more on that below). She accessorized with one of her beloved black headbands by Jennifer Behr, perfectly coiffed hair, diamond flower earrings, and a silver chain-link bracelet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the black Dior belt holding her look together popped off while she was speaking at the dais. But in typical JLaw style, the charming actress handled the luxury wardrobe malfunction like a pro. Everyone had a quick giggle—including other A-list attendees like Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexandra Daddario, and Nina Dobrev—but then Lawrence moved on to the presentation at hand without issue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French fashion house and Saks came together to celebrate the launch of Dior's Carousel of Dreams at Saks, dressing up the iconic New York City windows with holiday lights for the season. The event also included an exceptional performance by the famous Martha Graham Dance Company on Fifth Avenue, with 60 dancers wearing costumes designed by Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Although, one could argue that Lawrence's belt falling off was a performance of its own.

Her wardrobe malfunction aside, Lawrence's Dior outfit was incredibly chic and a top-tier example that a minimal ensemble doesn't always equate to boring. You can even consider her chic button-down and pleated skirt combo as a sleek take on seasonal dressing. But you would likely want to invest in pop-proof belts that will make it through your holiday feasts and fêtes.

Scroll onward to shop for pieces similar to Lawrence's Dior items. Down-to-earth moments like Lawrence's belt popping off make her all the more loveable, but we've included some secure belts to make sure you avoid the same wardrobe mishap.