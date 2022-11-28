The Best Net-a-Porter Cyber Monday Sales and Deals in 2022

It's Cyber Monday—anything can happen! And by anything, I mean that you can finally get the pair of jeans you've been eyeing for a year. If you've been looking for a reason to treat yourself to a luxury fashion piece on your wish list, look no further. We've gathered the best Cyber Monday deals at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) to satisfy all of your designer deal cravings.
Frankie Shop Hailey cotton-twill cargo pants
$285 $171 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
These are the ultimate cool girl pants (as are these!) (opens in new tab). And not only because you'll look like a modern-day Kim Possible, but because they're also 40% off. Gaeëlle Drevet, founder of the Frankie Shop, created the brand for women "who believe feeling good means looking like themselves." Sign us up!
Ulla Johnson Lulua belted ruffled printed cotton-poplin dress
$285 $171 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
Are you going to a destination wedding? Do you like to get your spring wardrobe together six months in advance? Are you an online shopping addict? Any of these reasons would be an incredible reason to splurge on this perfect Ulla Johnson dress.
Veja Esplar suede-trimmed leather sneakers $165
$99 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
Over the years, Vejas have earned a permanent spot in our closets. You can't really go wrong with them—and especially not with such a steal. Plus, if the purple doesn't suit your fancy, there are a lot more deals and colors (opens in new tab) where that came from.
Mansur Gavriel Swing mini leather shoulder bag
$545 $272.50 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
In my humble opinion, no one makes better purses than Mansur Gavriel. They are somehow timeless, fun, and sturdy all at once—like a TV show that only gets better the more you watch it. I own this purse in a shade of light brown, and it's my favorite piece in my closet now for the...fifth year running. If there's one purchase to make, it's this one.
Acne Studios Pleated crinkled-twill wide-leg pants
$420 $252 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
Speaking of cool girl pants, these give the Frankie Shop Pants (opens in new tab) a run for their money. Throw on with a sweater and you're good to go!
Max Mara Cilantro wool sweater
$375 $187 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
Timeless, elegant, and warm. What says holidays more than a sweater wrapped under the tree? Fine, maybe a sweater that's nearly half off.
Frame Barrel high-rise tapered jeans $280
$168 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)
There are a few lines of attack for Cyber Monday, and one is to stock up on elevated essentials you've been eyeing all year. If this is your tactic, there's no better course of action than investing in Frame jeans.
Jewels Tauzin is a writer and recent graduate of Barnard College, where she majored in English Literature and taking very long walks in Riverside Park
