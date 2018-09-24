12 Stylish (and Warm) Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

So you have to tear yourself away from a weekend of Netflix, eat, and repeat long enough to attend a friend's wedding? And worse, it's happening in the...winter? Shudder-inducing. Unlike spring and summer fetes, to which you can wear the bare minimum, winter weddings call for dresses in thick fabrics, like velvet, and with sleeves, if possible. Well, we've got you covered (literally). The options ahead are nice enough to wear more than once—i.e. the holy grail of wedding attire.