12 Stylish (and Warm) Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

Now all you need to worry about are the shoes.
So you have to tear yourself away from a weekend of Netflix, eat, and repeat long enough to attend a friend's wedding? And worse, it's happening in the...winter? Shudder-inducing. Unlike spring and summer fetes, to which you can wear the bare minimum, winter weddings call for dresses in thick fabrics, like velvet, and with sleeves, if possible. Well, we've got you covered (literally). The options ahead are nice enough to wear more than once—i.e. the holy grail of wedding attire.
ASTR the Label ruffle maxi, $89
ASTR the Label's ruffle maxi is the essence of fall in dress form. The deep brown spice hue gives a warm feel, while the florals add a dash of femininity and cheer. Meanwhile, cascading lines of ruffles create a super flattering silhouette. Adding this affordable dress to my must-have list ASAP.
Zara silver dress, $129
This Zara dress will really turn heads: It's all ceremony-in-the-front, reception-in-the-back. (I know you can't see it here, but the reverse angle features a sexy low cut.) Bonus: The gown is coated in shimmery silver sequins, so that cute groomsman won't lose sight of you on the dance floor.
Chelsea28 sheath dress, $139
I've figured it out: To make a minidress more exciting, simply add draping. This Chelsea28 dress is simple, but the asymmetrical cut instantly elevates the style to a new level. Wear with plain black pumps—you'll already be grabbing lots of attention.
Nanushka satin dress, $595
This black dress is anything but boring, thanks to side cutouts and a slouched knot in the middle. The smooth satin fabric gives the piece a liquid-like appearance (read: fancy). Accessorize with a pair of emerald earrings to complete the luxe look.
Veronica Beard silk dress, $650
When I think of "fall florals," this Veronica Beard dress comes to mind:The colors are muted and dark, but the print is whimsical. Ruched details on the side show off your curves (or add some, if you're an athletic build). Sure to be a piece you wear time and time again, this dress and its sexy-yet-sweet design are well worth the price.
The Odells maxi dress, $240
This effortless gown is for the minimalist who simply wants to be warm and comfortable at the ceremony and reception. Wear with a beige wool coat and black pumps. Then, add a touch of red lipstick for color.
Osman scallop dress, $288
Osman's midnight-blue minidress features a sweet scallop neckline and cuffed sleeves with ruching details throughout. The asymmetric hem gives it a subtle disco vibe, so style it with bold earrings and black velvet pumps for an unforgettable night out.
Three floor gold rush dress, $444
My first thought was, Whoa, this dress has a lot going on: There's the one-shoulder cutout, the ruffles on the sleeves and hemline, the asymmetrical cut, the black waistband, and ruching on the bodice. But somehow, all these elements mesh nicely together, creating a one-of-a-kind satin yellow dress. Let the piece shine on it's own with a simple pair of clear, PVC heels.
Galvan sequin dress, $2,095
This red sequined dress is a slightly tone-downed version of Jessica Rabbit's. It's glamorous and makes a statement, but still feels completely wearable. Choose this for a super fancy wedding or...save it for your own nuptials. This would be an amazing—and unexpected—reception dress.
Topshop sequin dress, $170
There are two ways to wear this Topshop dress: One is with a fancy heel for weddings; the other is with boots or sneakers for a more casual weekend date night. Though conservative, the piece is appropriate for formal events, too, thanks to the sequined florals scattered across the garment. It gives the dress—and you—some sparkle (literally) on the dance floor.
Gal Meets Glam wrap dress, $158
This dusty rose–colored dress is the perfect example of how to turn a summertime garment into one of winter: just add tights and black booties. The soft shade evokes memories of me sipping rosé outdoors, when in reality...I'm wearing this under my puffer coat.
Jenny Yoo, $295
If you have to be outdoors for any reason whatsoever, go with a velvet dress. The thick fabric provides a slight barrier from the elements—you'll feel more covered than if you were to wear a flimsy chiffon gown, promise. Wear with a long, furry coat.
Eliza J chiffon gown, $208
This navy halter-neck dress is the ideal choice for a black tie wedding. It's long, flowy, and special (a result of the ruffles and embellished collar). The cut shows off your shoulders and arms (yes, you'll need a coat, sigh), while gathered chiffon fabric at the midsection highlights your waist—super flattering. Style with a silver clutch to match the beading on your dress.