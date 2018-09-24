Female fist of golden color
Today's Top Stories
1
What to Know About the Walkout Today
image
2
The 7 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy ASAP
image
3
Mika Brzezinski Regrets Nothing
The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt
4
Serena and Meghan Are "Relying on Each Other"
image
5
Hillary Clinton Just Endorsed These Trailblazers

12 Stylish (and Warm) Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

Now all you need to worry about are the shoes.

image
Street Style : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Getty ImagesChristian Vierig

So you have to tear yourself away from a weekend of Netflix, eat, and repeat long enough to attend a friend's wedding? And worse, it's happening in the...winter? Shudder-inducing. Unlike spring and summer fetes, to which you can wear the bare minimum, winter weddings call for dresses in thick fabrics, like velvet, and with sleeves, if possible. Well, we've got you covered (literally). The options ahead are nice enough to wear more than once—i.e. the holy grail of wedding attire.

1 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Floral Maxi

ASTR the Label ruffle maxi, $89

SHOP IT

ASTR the Label's ruffle maxi is the essence of fall in dress form. The deep brown spice hue gives a warm feel, while the florals add a dash of femininity and cheer. Meanwhile, cascading lines of ruffles create a super flattering silhouette. Adding this affordable dress to my must-have list ASAP.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Sexy Sequined Number

Zara silver dress, $129

SHOP IT

This Zara dress will really turn heads: It's all ceremony-in-the-front, reception-in-the-back. (I know you can't see it here, but the reverse angle features a sexy low cut.) Bonus: The gown is coated in shimmery silver sequins, so that cute groomsman won't lose sight of you on the dance floor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Red Minidress

Chelsea28 sheath dress, $139

SHOP IT

I've figured it out: To make a minidress more exciting, simply add draping. This Chelsea28 dress is simple, but the asymmetrical cut instantly elevates the style to a new level. Wear with plain black pumps—you'll already be grabbing lots of attention.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Black Satin Dress

Nanushka satin dress, $595

SHOP IT

This black dress is anything but boring, thanks to side cutouts and a slouched knot in the middle. The smooth satin fabric gives the piece a liquid-like appearance (read: fancy). Accessorize with a pair of emerald earrings to complete the luxe look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 13
image
Courtesy
An Autum-Inspired Dress

Veronica Beard silk dress, $650

SHOP IT

When I think of "fall florals," this Veronica Beard dress comes to mind:The colors are muted and dark, but the print is whimsical. Ruched details on the side show off your curves (or add some, if you're an athletic build). Sure to be a piece you wear time and time again, this dress and its sexy-yet-sweet design are well worth the price.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Navy Maxi

The Odells maxi dress, $240

SHOP IT

This effortless gown is for the minimalist who simply wants to be warm and comfortable at the ceremony and reception. Wear with a beige wool coat and black pumps. Then, add a touch of red lipstick for color.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Velvet Minidress

Osman scallop dress, $288

SHOP IT

Osman's midnight-blue minidress features a sweet scallop neckline and cuffed sleeves with ruching details throughout. The asymmetric hem gives it a subtle disco vibe, so style it with bold earrings and black velvet pumps for an unforgettable night out.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 13
image
Courtesy
An Exposed Shoulder

Three floor gold rush dress, $444

SHOP IT

My first thought was, Whoa, this dress has a lot going on: There's the one-shoulder cutout, the ruffles on the sleeves and hemline, the asymmetrical cut, the black waistband, and ruching on the bodice. But somehow, all these elements mesh nicely together, creating a one-of-a-kind satin yellow dress. Let the piece shine on it's own with a simple pair of clear, PVC heels.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Sequined Red Dress

Galvan sequin dress, $2,095

SHOP IT

This red sequined dress is a slightly tone-downed version of Jessica Rabbit's. It's glamorous and makes a statement, but still feels completely wearable. Choose this for a super fancy wedding or...save it for your own nuptials. This would be an amazing—and unexpected—reception dress.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Versatile Dress

Topshop sequin dress, $170

SHOP IT

There are two ways to wear this Topshop dress: One is with a fancy heel for weddings; the other is with boots or sneakers for a more casual weekend date night. Though conservative, the piece is appropriate for formal events, too, thanks to the sequined florals scattered across the garment. It gives the dress—and you—some sparkle (literally) on the dance floor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Sweet Frock

Gal Meets Glam wrap dress, $158

SHOP IT

This dusty rose–colored dress is the perfect example of how to turn a summertime garment into one of winter: just add tights and black booties. The soft shade evokes memories of me sipping rosé outdoors, when in reality...I'm wearing this under my puffer coat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 13
image
Courtesy
A Halterneck Slip Dress

Jenny Yoo, $295

SHOP IT

If you have to be outdoors for any reason whatsoever, go with a velvet dress. The thick fabric provides a slight barrier from the elements—you'll feel more covered than if you were to wear a flimsy chiffon gown, promise. Wear with a long, furry coat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 13
image
Courtesy
An Evening Gown

Eliza J chiffon gown, $208

SHOP IT

This navy halter-neck dress is the ideal choice for a black tie wedding. It's long, flowy, and special (a result of the ruffles and embellished collar). The cut shows off your shoulders and arms (yes, you'll need a coat, sigh), while gathered chiffon fabric at the midsection highlights your waist—super flattering. Style with a silver clutch to match the beading on your dress.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
10 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Winter Fashion 2018
image
7 Stylish Winter Outfit Ideas for the Office
image
The Coolest Accessories to Shop this Winter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
31 Winter-to-Spring Outfits
image
30 Looks That Will Break Your Winter Fashion Rut
image How to Wear Your Summer Tops in Winter
image How to Wear Brights All Winter
image The One Layering Piece You Need This Winter
image
20 Winter Necessities That Are Crazy Cozy
image 5 Ways to Avoid Your All-Black Winter Wardrobe
image
What to Wear to Work from Winter to Spring