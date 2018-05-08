The Best Hats to Shop for Summer Even If You're Not a "Hat Person"

A concept: finding a baseball cap I actually want to wear.
If you haven't found a hat you'd be willing to smush in your suitcase, you've probably never come across one you truly love. Now that the sun has decided to make an appearance again, we're here to remind you that hats are chic and a great way to protect against any harmful rays. Shop our favorites—from berets to ball caps to bucket hats—that you're going to want to take with you everywhere this summer, ahead.
Halogen, $39
A classic straw hat ideal for days spent on a boat, perusing your favorite stores on the weekends, or really anywhere you want to look like an off-duty model.
Rag & Bone, $125
Let's be honest, I only got tickets to the game to wear this gingham baseball cap.
Treasure & Bond, $25
Take a trip to the '90s with this frayed denim bucket hat.
Adidas, $24
A soft cotton option that will keep all you athleisure junkies cool in 90-degree heat.
Brixton x Urban Outfitters, $29
This yacht-approved lavender hat will pair perfectly with Chanel's new nautical-inspired cruise 2019 collection.
Bando, $18
"Will you accept this rose?" I ask as I question Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s existence.
Eric Javits, $295
The solution to humid, frizz-prone rainy days? This waterproof high-gloss bucket hat that's the epitome of fashion brilliance.
Clyde, $285
Enter the leather beret: the final touch on all of your nighttime ensembles this summer.
Bando, $22
This pom-pom hat is an instant mood-brightener and exactly what I'm wearing to my next happy hour.
BP, $25
What I say every morning as I walk into the office—and now I won't have to.
'47, $25
...As in Yankees, or bust.
Fila, $29
Gone are the days when the visor was reserved for your mom and her tennis friends.
Kate Spade, $88
A chic accessory for anyone who feels like they're forever on-the-go.
Rag & Bone, $175
Found: your favorite sweater in hat form.
Madewell x Biltmore, $65
If you're not ready to commit to this for next year's Kentucky Derby, at least consider wearing it while watching the royal wedding.
Eugenia Kim, $495
This embroidered floppy hat is large enough for them to get the message while you lay poolside.
Free People, $18
A retro watermelon visor that will shade your face from the sun while still allowing your hair to get those natural highlights.
Brixton, $68
Keep the desert vibes long after Coachella with this wool hat topped with a woven strap.
Rag & Bone, $150
Who said suede is only for fall?
Maison Michel, $480
A contemporary take on the Western-inspired straw hat John Mayer would most definitely be spotted in.
Gottex, $90
The gold floppy hat you didn't know you were missing—the perfect accent for any outfit in the beach or the desert.
Revolve, $165
This slightly-frayed hat fits the bill for a Fourth of July on the water or year-round.
Anthropologie, $68
Otherwise known as the Upper East Side mom of floppy hats.