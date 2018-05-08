Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
2
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist
3
The Kardashians of the Middle East
4
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

The Best Hats to Shop for Summer Even If You're Not a "Hat Person"

A concept: finding a baseball cap I actually want to wear.

Getty Images

If you haven't found a hat you'd be willing to smush in your suitcase, you've probably never come across one you truly love. Now that the sun has decided to make an appearance again, we're here to remind you that hats are chic and a great way to protect against any harmful rays. Shop our favorites—from berets to ball caps to bucket hats—that you're going to want to take with you everywhere this summer, ahead.

1 of 23
Courtesy
A Straw Panama Hat

Halogen, $39

SHOP IT

A classic straw hat ideal for days spent on a boat, perusing your favorite stores on the weekends, or really anywhere you want to look like an off-duty model.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 23
Courtesy
A Gingham Baseball Cap

Rag & Bone, $125

SHOP IT

Let's be honest, I only got tickets to the game to wear this gingham baseball cap.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 23
Courtesy
A Denim Bucket Hat

Treasure & Bond, $25

SHOP IT

Take a trip to the '90s with this frayed denim bucket hat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 23
Courtesy
A Cool-Girl Baseball Cap

Adidas, $24

SHOP IT

A soft cotton option that will keep all you athleisure junkies cool in 90-degree heat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 23
Courtesy
A Fisherman's Hat

Brixton x Urban Outfitters, $29

SHOP IT

This yacht-approved lavender hat will pair perfectly with Chanel's new nautical-inspired cruise 2019 collection.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 23
Courtesy
A Flower Cap

Bando, $18

SHOP IT

"Will you accept this rose?" I ask as I question Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s existence.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 23
Courtesy
A Weatherproof Bucket Hat

Eric Javits, $295

SHOP IT

The solution to humid, frizz-prone rainy days? This waterproof high-gloss bucket hat that's the epitome of fashion brilliance.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 23
Courtesy
A Leather Beret

Clyde, $285

SHOP IT

Enter the leather beret: the final touch on all of your nighttime ensembles this summer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 23
Courtesy
A Pom-Pom Straw Hat

Bando, $22

SHOP IT

This pom-pom hat is an instant mood-brightener and exactly what I'm wearing to my next happy hour.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 23
Courtesy
A "No Photos Please" Floppy Hat

BP, $25

SHOP IT

What I say every morning as I walk into the office—and now I won't have to.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 23
Courtesy
A Baseball Cap for the Real Fans...

'47, $25

SHOP IT

...As in Yankees, or bust.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 23
Courtesy
A Classic Visor

Fila, $29

SHOP IT

Gone are the days when the visor was reserved for your mom and her tennis friends.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 23
Courtesy
An "Out and About" Straw Hat

Kate Spade, $88

SHOP IT

A chic accessory for anyone who feels like they're forever on-the-go.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 23
Courtesy
A Ribbed Cashmere Baseball Cap

Rag & Bone, $175

SHOP IT

Found: your favorite sweater in hat form.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 23
Courtesy
A Derby-Esque Panama Hat

Madewell x Biltmore, $65

SHOP IT

If you're not ready to commit to this for next year's Kentucky Derby, at least consider wearing it while watching the royal wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 23
Courtesy
A "Do Not Disturb" Floppy Hat

Eugenia Kim, $495

SHOP IT

This embroidered floppy hat is large enough for them to get the message while you lay poolside.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 23
Courtesy
A Vinyl Visor

Free People, $18

SHOP IT

A retro watermelon visor that will shade your face from the sun while still allowing your hair to get those natural highlights.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 23
Courtesy
A Boho Wide-Brimmed Hat

Brixton, $68

SHOP IT

Keep the desert vibes long after Coachella with this wool hat topped with a woven strap.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 23
Courtesy
A Suede Baseball Cap

Rag & Bone, $150

SHOP IT

Who said suede is only for fall?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 23
Courtesy
A Western Straw Hat

Maison Michel, $480

SHOP IT

A contemporary take on the Western-inspired straw hat John Mayer would most definitely be spotted in.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 of 23
Courtesy
A Classic Floppy Hat

Gottex, $90

SHOP IT

The gold floppy hat you didn't know you were missing—the perfect accent for any outfit in the beach or the desert.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 23
Courtesy
A Boater Hat

Revolve, $165

SHOP IT

This slightly-frayed hat fits the bill for a Fourth of July on the water or year-round.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 of 23
Courtesy
An Oversized Floppy Hat

Anthropologie, $68

SHOP IT

Otherwise known as the Upper East Side mom of floppy hats.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
See the Chicest After Party Looks from the 2018 Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Ashley Graham Met Gala 2018 Ashley Graham Wore a Gold Dress to the Met Gala
Met Gala 2018 Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson​​ Wore Marchesa to the Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Bella Hadid Met Gala 2018 afterparty See Bella Hadid's Look at the Met Gala After Party
Versace After Party Met Gala 2018 Blake Lively Blake Lively Wore Tartan for the Met After Party
Blake Lively Met Gala 2018 Blake Lively Wore a Princess Dress to the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian's Wears Skin-Tight Gold at the Met
Miley Cyrus Met Gala 2018 Miley Cyrus's Met Gala Dress Dips Dangerously Low
Jared Leto Is a Gucci Jesus at the 2018 Met Gala
Cara Delevigne Met Gala 2018
The Most Unforgettable Headpieces at the Met Gala
Katy Perry Wore Full Angel Wings to the 2018 Met G