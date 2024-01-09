We are finally in the throws of the winter season, and while we battle our way through the next few months, it's only appropriate we have on our coziest (and cutest) armor to protect us from bone-chilling temperatures. Nothing is worse than putting together the perfect look only to realize you have to cover it up while you head out to your destination, but it's a reality we must face and embrace. Alas, the only thing to do is put on warm outerwear and cozy boots (even if they might look like a robe and slippers) and own it. Even A-listers can't avoid it—Nicole Kidman wore a wrap coat and UGG boots outfit earlier today in an outfit that felt like cozy armor.

Kidman is a lover of very relaxed yet cool ensembles—look to her perfect airport outfit, for instance—and her latest look is no exception. While out in New York City, the award-winning actor looked ready to take on the chilly East Coast weather in a light grey wrap-style wool coat, covering up a tie-neck blouse. While we don't know what the rest of the outfit looks like, Kidman covered her bare legs in sheer tights, otherwise known as the best style hack for the wintertime—just ask fellow actress Kate Holmes.

As for shoes, Kidman has followed the train of celebrities sporting UGGs out and about recently, which have faced a major revival in the past few years. Think of this look as an elevated version of wearing a robe and slipper around the house are socially acceptable to wear outside. Even if you have a whole look underneath and a change of shoes in your purse, you'll still be cozy going to and from the venue. Genius!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't know what Kidman is up to in New York City, but her former co-star Reese Witherspoon just confirmed at the 2024 Golden Globes that season three of the HBO hit series Big Little Lies is currently in the works, so perhaps she's gearing up to reprise her role of Celeste Wright. Kidman also confirmed not too long ago that there would be a new season of the series. “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she said while on stage at the Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event in Naples, Florida. Crossing our fingers that we won't have to wait too long for it!

To capture Nicole Kidman's cozy combination, simply grab your favorite wool coat and throw it over your outfit, whatever it may be. Hey, you could have on your favorite pajama set underneath, and we wouldn't even know. Then, kick off your indoor slippers and slip into your favorite pair of outdoor slippers. There's a difference between indoor-appropriate and outdoor-appropriate slippers, okay? Alright, you're ready to brave the cold and look cute doing it!