Nicole Kidman Is Airport Fashion Goals

Hi, I'd like to purchase Nicole Kidman's entire outfit, please.

The 56-year-old actress proved once again that she is a style icon both on and off the red carpets. Last month, I was lusting after her stunning dress at the viewing of her newest series, Expats. And now, it's January 4, and Kidman is putting us all to shame with a polished yet understated airport look.

While most of us rock up in sweatpants and a (stained) hoodie, Kidman has opted for a pair of relaxed grey/brown slacks and a cropped blue button-up. For her feet, she's kept things practical with a pair of white sneakers, although she won't have to walk far to get to first class. Finishing off the chic yet comfortable look is a brown knitted sweater and a brown textured shoulder bag.

Kidman's iconic strawberry-blonde curls are loose, and she's rocking a simple pair of dark brown sunglasses.

It's always seemed like celebrities either go full slob or full glam at an airport, and Kidman is proving that this doesn't have to be the case. She's found a relaxed and comfortable outfit, that she could wear straight to a meeting after landing.

When it comes to a chic yet practical airport look, opt for cropped shirts or sweaters and loose-fitting pants that don't have a drawstring.

The actress was home in Sydney to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, threw a glamorous New Year's Eve party at their Sydney Harbour-facing penthouse apartment.

Urban was present to drop Kidman off at the airport, although he didn't walk her in like a true gentleman!