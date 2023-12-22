Picture this: You’ve had an annoying day at work, but, alas, still have one more errand to run. You need to make the trek out of the house and check off that last to-do. It’s the dead of winter, so throwing on jeans and a T-shirt isn’t an option, but you don’t want to show up to the corner store in your very loved PJs (the possibility of seeing someone you know is too high.) For those who have found themselves in this position one too many times, we have the solution that comes with the stamp of approval from our favorite relatable style icon: Katie Holmes' sweatpants and big coat combo. The actress (who just coined the Bustling Downtown Mom Aesthetic) leaned into her always-on-the-go energy by throwing on a very chic camel coat over her pair of gray sweats. It's a top-tier casual fashion hack—one that we’ll be using all winter long when we're too lazy to actually put an outfit together.
While out for a stroll in New York, Holmes threw her hair up in a messy bun and donned a pair of large aviator sunnies (the true sign of a gal on the go). With a black slouchy tote bag under her arm, she sported a throw-on-and-go camel coat over her cozy grey Alo Accolade sweatpants. She completed the outfit with a pair of 2023's trendiest sneakers, the practical and celebrity-adored Adidas Sambas.
Holmes is one of those style icons who are effortless in their approach. Her slightly too-big Khaite bra and unbuttoned cashmere cardigan slipping off her shoulder went uber, uber-brial in 2019. She’s predicted up-and-coming trends like the soon-to-be popular pistachio color and even found herself at the center of a new “core.” All the while, Holmes is unbothered, and her latest look captures this chill attitude.
A good outfit doesn’t have to be revolutionary, and Holmes proves this time and time again. Yes, clothing can tell a story, but more importantly, it can help us get to where we need to go. Sometimes, there’s no need to make a fashion statement when all we want to do is get comfortably to CVS without looking completely disheveled. Moreover, Holmes’ outfit proves the strength of a really good coat and its ability to transform a pair of sweatpants and sneakers into a chic, busy-girl ensemble.
You’ll want to keep Holmes look in your back pocket for the next time you feel lazy but inevitably need to leave the house. A camel coat is a must-have for the winter season, and a great one can be an investment that lasts for years to come. If you don’t already own the silhouette, mark this as your sign to finally take the plunge. Holmes' Alo sweatpants are also a loungewear staple, and we’re guessing you already know about her Adidas sneakers. Katie Holmes, you’ll always be a relatable style icon!
Shop Katie Homes' Coat and Sweats Outfit
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
