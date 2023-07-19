If you're as shopping-obsessed as we are here at MC, then I'm willing to bet you know what time it is. Yes, I'm referring to the legendary Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Ever since the sale was available to preview, we've been preparing our carts (and our budgets) for epic deals, and it's finally here. From now until August 6, you can find major discounts on brand-new arrivals and closet staples. In the fashion community, it's basically the sale to end all sales and we're, of course, shopping it.

During my scroll of the thousands of discounted items, I couldn't help but notice an overlying theme: fall fashion. We may be in the throes of summer, but according to Nordstrom's massive sale, now's the time to prepare for the upcoming season. Ahead, I've rounded up the best fall pieces, arranged by shopping category for your convenience, to add to your cart ASAP. From cozy sweaters, quality basics, chic fall boots, and versatile accessories, these deals are too good to pass up. And trust me, you don't want to wait—pieces are selling out by the minute!

On-Sale Tops

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic (Was $168) $89 at Nordstrom A big, cozy sweater is practically what I live in during the fall, so you can bet I will be adding this Free People tunic to my collection. When you want to be comfy and chic, throw this longer tunic over a pair of leggings and you're good to go.

Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater (Was $118) $79 at Nordstrom Trust me when I say you will be needing a cardigan come fall. It's a hero transitional piece in your cold weather wardrobe. Throw it on with a dress for warmer days, keep it at your office, or wear it all buttoned up when the weather gets cold.

Madewell Xiomara Floral Print Long Sleeve Cotton Dress (Was $148) $99 at Nordstrom The neckline and puff sleeves add a romantic touch to this already adorable dress. It's the perfect throw-on-and-go dres for when you're feeling too lazy to style an entire look. Did I mention it also has pockets?

Good American Scoop Neck Bodysuit (was $99) $65 at Nordstrom In case you didn't know, Good American bodysuits are crazy good. They're stretchy, double-lined, smoothing, and downright comfy. You'll turn to this piece time and time again for layering or for a flattering, simple top.

Halogen Funnel Neck Cotton Blend Sweater (Was $79) $52 at Nordstrom Yet another sweater to add to your fall wardrobe is this brand-new Halogen pick. Choose from neutral shades like black, cream, and camel, or opt for a little more color with a jewel-toned grape. Whichever color you choose, consider this a staple in your workwear attire.

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket ($128) $86 at Nordstrom If you don't have a great denim jacket yet, your closet is not fully complete for fall. Consider this Levi's pick for its oversized fit and vintage feel. When this weather switches to that awkward in-between season, you'll be glad you picked this jacket up.

Topshop Single Breasted Longline Blazer (Was $102) $65 at Nordstrom Don't confuse blazers as just workwear. No matter whether you work from home or head to the office every day, a classic black blazer is a must-have. Throw it on (literally) any outfit for instant polish. Reviews say this Topshop pick especially fits well on taller frames.

On-Sale Bottoms

Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (Was $98) $66 at Nordstrom Levi's Ribcage jeans are an editor favorite for a reason. The ultra-high-waist fit is crazy flattering on everyone, they make your behind look so good, and they end at the perfect length to show off your cute shoes. Grab this ripped pair quickly before they inevitably sell out.

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings (Was $59) $40 at Nordstrom If you're in need of a new pair of gym leggings, now's the time to score a great pair for cheap. With over 7,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these leggings thanks to their comfort, quality, and flattering fit. Some even say these hold up just as well as higher-end brands.

Madewell Lanie Pleat Front Straight Leg Pants (Was $98) $65 at Nordstrom Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite work pants. This classic style will make your workwear effortlessly polished, but they are also easy to dress down for more casual looks. Just throw on a graphic tee and a pair of cool sneakers and call it a day.

Vince Camuto Seamed Back Ponte Leggings (Was $59) $39 at Nordstrom Every fashion girl needs a good pair of non-athletic black leggings in their closet. Period. This pair from Vince Camuto is non-fading, non-piling, stretchy, and made from a thick, quality material. Wear them with sweaters, blazers, and even the jean jacket above.

Avec Les Filles D-Ring Detail High Waist Skirt (Was $120) $80 at Nordstrom My jaw dropped when I saw this skirt and its price tag of under $100. I immediately added it to my cart and have already planned at least a dozen different ways to style it. Come fall, I will be pairing this chic skirt with graphic tees, sweaters, ankle boots, and heels to wear for any occasion.

On-Sale Dresses

Zella Strength Performance Court Dress (Was $79) $50 at Nordstrom It seems everyone and their mother is embracing the tenniscore look and I, for one, am here for it. I love how this dress would look just as chic on the courts as it does off. Plan to wear this pick to your morning workout, to run errands, or to happy hour.

Chelsea28 Pleated Puff Shoulder Long Sleeve Midi Dress (Was $99) $66 at Nordstrom Another fall-ready dress worth adding to your cart is this sweet style from Chelsea28. The puffy, billowing sleeves on this dress are so chic, plus it's the perfect midi length to show off a pair of knee-high boots, just like in the photo.

Nordstrom Long Sleeve A-Line Dress (Was $99) $66 at Nordstrom Sometimes simple is the way to go, as is the case with this dress. It features an A-line silhouette with a surplice neckline that flatters every single body type. Guaranteed. I'm personally obsessed with this rust shade, but if you're more into darker colors, this dress also comes in classic navy.

French Connection Babysoft Square Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress (Was $98) $58 at Nordstrom Sweater dresses are peak fall dressing, not to mention this wine-red shade is a quintessential fall color. Just like the name suggests, this dress is so soft and hugs your figure like a dream. Pick this one up if you're a fan of easy, chic outfits.

On-Sale Shoes

Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot (Was $269) $160 at Nordstrom Knee-high boots have been the leading fall footwear these last few years, and something tells me they aren't going anywhere for fall 2023. At over $100 off, these boots have the kind of quality that could go for double the price. Consider these a major steal.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Was $170) $130 at Nordstrom Whether you love them or hate them, the divisive Birkenstock sandal isn't going anywhere, so why not try them out on sale? The big, shiny buckles on these make them a bit more unique than other pairs you've seen, and from my own experience, you can walk miles in them without any discomfort.

Chinese Laundry Yanda Slide Sandal (Was $80) $54 at Nordstrom Fall doesn't mean you only have to dress in dark tones. Sometimes we could all use a pop of fun color for a little mood boost, and what's more fun than these lilac slide sandals? The sculptural heels adds a dose of trendiness to these otherwise minimalist sandals, and if you're more into neutral shades, these also come in nude.

Marc Fisher LTD Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie (Was $189) $120 at Nordstrom Say hello to the perfect pair of black booties. These Marc Fisher ankle boots are sleek, timeless, and look so much more expensive than they are. Come fall, you'll turn to these time and time again, we promise.

Sam Edelman Teo Lug Loafer (Was $150) $85 at Nordstrom I'm willing to bet chunky loafers are going to be just as big this year as they were in 2022. They're just so easy to style, comfortable, and cool. Speaking of comfort, the general consensus among reviewers is that these Sam Edelman loafers are comfortable enough to walk all day in.

Blondo Wylde Waterproof Pointed Toe Boot (Was $230) $150 at Nordstrom Waterproof suede boots sound like a pipe dream, but alas, these boots do exist and they are fabulous. I adore the western style of these knee-highs and the fact you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain while wearing them is a major win.

On-Sale Bags

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $295) $199 at Nordstrom Leave it to Coach to make the perfect little black bag. It's just the right size to fit all of your essentials without being too big or too tiny. Plus, you can easily switch up the style from crossbody to shoulder bag thanks to the removable crossbody strap.

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch (Was $328) $247 at Nordstrom) Cult Gaia is known for their artistic accessories and this acrylic clutch fits right in with the brand's aesthetic. Carry this clutch along with you to all of your special occasions this season to instantly elevate your look. Fair warning: it may be hard to choose between this pretty pink and the other just-as-gorgeous shades.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Travel Bag (Was $215 $155 at Nordstrom We all know and love the classic Longchamp tote bag, but this one is even better, especially for travel. Hidden in the middle is a zipper that magically expands the tote to nearly twice its size. It's the ideal bag to take with you on a weekend getaway.

Kurt Geiger Soho Leather Wallet on a Chain (Was $155) $100 at Nordstrom The TikTok girls are obsessed with this Kurt Geiger pick, and honestly, I am too. Complete with a ton of card slots, use it as a wallet to keep your things organized. However, I would personally wear the chain strap to make this a fun crossbody bag. You can even convert the strap into a shoulder bag!

On-Sale Accessories

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Assorted 2-Pack Ankle Socks (Was $25) $19 at Nordstrom Can you ever have too many pairs of fuzzy socks? I don't think so, especially come wintertime. Known for their ultra-cozy fabrics, Barefoot Dreams has replicated their signature plush CozyChic knit into the socks for maximum warmth and comfort.

Quay Australia Level Up 51mm Gradient Square Sunglasses (Was $75) $50 at Nordstrom Sunglasses are another staple you can never have too many of—they are a sure way to make your outfit complete. The influencer-favorite brand Quay Australia has quite a few selects on sale, but these big brown sunnies immediately caught my eye and they will catch everyone else's when you wear them.

Nordstrom Set of 2 Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (Was $69) $45 at Nordstrom Those with multiple ear piercings know the struggle that is creating a great ear stack. This set makes it easy, though, with complementary sizes of studs. Reviewers say these are extra sparkly, great quality, and ideal for those with sensitive ears.