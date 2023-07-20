I've Scoured the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—These Are the Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Items, Hands Down

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nordstrom is one of the most popular department stores in the country, serving as a one-stop shop for high-end fashion, beauty, wellness, and even home items, from affordable finds to designer picks. And while it's one of my go-to stores all year round, I linger especially long on their site during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, during which hundreds of their most popular items have their prices slashed like never before.

But the sheer number of items on sale can make shopping overwhelming, so I've sifted through each category of Nordstrom's site to find the absolute best picks in the sale. Hurry, though—these items are known to sell out quickly, and the sale only runs from July 17 through August 6.

Best Fashion Items in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Vince Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress Was $295, Now $196 at Nordstrom I love anything mock neck—it makes everything look more elevated. And this option from Vince works all year long, with a sleeveless cut that works by itself in the summer or under a cardigan in the fall and winter.

Paige Harper High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Was $249, Now $166 at Nordstrom Paige is one of my favorite denim brands, because its denim is incomparably soft and never fails to fit my waist perfectly. This wide leg pair is stunning, too, with a high-waisted cut that hearkens back to the 1970s.

Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Bracelet Was $250, Now $130 at Nordstrom I live in my Monica Vinader pieces: They're versatile, and add the perfect amount of glam to any outfit without being too overpowering. This thin gold bracelet is the perfect example, with its tiny diamond centered amid a dainty chain.

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch Was $328, Now $247 at Nordstrom If you need a clutch for an evening out, why opt for a boring black option? Instead, check out this option from Cult Gaia, which is comprised of a structured rectangular shape that's offset by a perimeter of fun, bubble-like beads.

Avec Les Filles Pleated A-Line Skirt Was $110, Now $70 at Nordstrom I love a pleated mini skirt—it's flirty, feminine, and matches with anything for any occasion. This option from Aves Les Filles is made from faux leather and is machine washable to boot.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women) Was $150, Now $110 at Nordstrom I'm a die-hard fan of comfortable shoe brand Birkenstock, but my outfit admittedly doesn't always suit its iconic chunky silhouette. That's why I appreciate the brand's foray into other styles like this one, which is perfect for wearing to work, to the park, or in the evening for drinks.

Best Beauty Items in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Malin + Goetz Jumbo Rum Body Wash Was $72, Now $54 at Nordstrom Malin + Goetz is one of my new favorite brands, with its subtle yet intoxicating scents and minimalist packaging. With this jumbo-sized body wash, you'll be set for months with one of my favorite scents from the brand.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Set Was $150, Now $96 at Nordstrom Japanese skincare brand Shiseido has a permanent place in my skincare routine, particularly when it comes to their anti-aging products. With this set, snag their bestsellers for a fraction of the price.

MAC Cosmetics Best Kept Kiss Lipstick Trio Was $48, Now $29 at Nordstrom Can't decide between these three bestselling shades from MAC? No problem. This trio comes with a nude, pink, and deep shade—one for each of your looks.

Nécessaire Hand Cream Duo Set Was $40, Now $28 at Nordstrom Nécessaire is any luxury-lover's go-to brand for a premium, fast-absorbing moisturizer that keeps skin soft but never greasy. The creams in this duo are perfect for stowing in your purse or desk drawer so you can stay hydrated all day.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Pen Spray Set Was $87, Now $50 at Nordstrom I wear Tory Burch's fragrances every day, and they never fail to garner compliments. With this set, try her most popular scents without committing to a full bottle.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit Was $92, Now $62 at Nordstrom Charlotte Tilburry's lip kits never fail to lend my makeup a naturally yet enhanced look—and their nude colors are among the few that don't make my lips look bizarre.

Best Home Items in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Was $375, Now $240 at Nordstrom I swear by Le Creuset whenever I'm looking for a premium, long-lasting kitchen item that enhance whatever I cook. This Dutch oven works both on the stove and in the oven, and its quality cast iron ensures even heating.

Dusen Dusen Auibette Geo Pattern Cotton Throw Was $180, Now $144 at Nordstrom When I remodeled my apartment recently, I discovered that a colorful throw blanket can truly bring a room together, changing the entire look of a sofa or armchair for the better. This option is soft and made of lightweight cotton, so it's perfect for draping over your favorite chair all year round.

Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle Was $195, Now $150 at Nordstrom $149.99 at Nordstrom $165 at Best Buy My kettle holds a permanent place on my kitchen counter, which is why I opt for a model that both functions well and looks chic. This option from Fellow balances a matte white finish with a light wood handle, making it an ideal addition to anyone's culinary décor.

Crosley Radio Retrospect Suitcase Turntable Was $180, Now $135 at Nordstrom I've owned two of these turntables from Crosley Radio, and I'm obsessed. They play 33 1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, and 78 RPM records, have Bluetooth capability, and even have a handy pitch adjustment knob. Plus, if you're moving or traveling, the turntable folds up like a suitcase, is lightweight, and includes an ergonomic handle.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO Self Watering Indoor Garden Was $290, Now $200 at Nordstrom My hydroponic garden is one of the most delightful items in my home. It makes growing herbs and vegetables easy, with its high-tech automatic watering system, and it's unbelievably satisfying to cook with ingredients I've grown myself.