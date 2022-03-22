This article was created in partnership with Monica Vinader. Editors hand-pick every product that we feature; when you purchase through links on our site, we earn an affiliate commission.

I don't have much in common with Kendall Jenner, Kate Middleton, and Katie Holmes, but there is this: We all love Monica Vinader pieces. The women-run jewelry brand has become beloved for its luxury pieces that come at an attainable price point. If you, like me, have been secretly obsessing over its entire range, you're in luck: The brand is offering 20% off its entire site (!!) for Marie Claire readers.

Every single Monica Vinader piece is designed from 100 percent recycled gold vermeil or sterling silver; the diamonds featured are ethically sourced in accordance with the Kimberley Process and the World Diamond Council System of Warranties. Most pieces are priced at under $500, with the most inexpensive piece going for only $27—and that's without the 20 percent off discount.

Not sure where to start? The Diamond Essentials range offers a gorgeous range of diamond jewelry that retails for less than $300.

If diamonds aren't your thing, treat yourself to one of the simpler gold or silver pieces. Katie Holmes has been spotted in the chunky gold Doina Wide Chain Necklace, while Kendall Jenner opts for the oversized gold Alta Capture Charm Bracelet. Kate Middleton, on the other hand, loves the Siren Wire Earrings, which retail for $175. Other celebrity brand fans include Bella Hadid, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who owns a personalized version of the Signature Bangle. The bottom line? You'll be in good company.

From pendant charm necklaces to earrings adorned with modern-feeling pearls, the selection of pieces make a great gift—or just a great reason to treat yourself in 2022. When you click on the products in this article, the 20 percent off discount will be automatically applied to your checkout cart.

Corda Mini Huggie Earrings $70 at Monica Vinader Swap out your favorite hoops for this dainty silver pair. They're perfect for wearing every day or layering with other earrings.

Nura Reef Stacking Ring $95 at Monica Vinader I love to layer my rings, so this silver option is on my to-buy list.

Havana Mini ID Fine Chain Necklace $155 at Monica Vinader You can buy the charm and the chain in this set separately or together, proving just how customizable the range is.

Nura Tiny Keshi Pearl Necklace $175 at Monica Vinader Pearl jewelry is trending this season, but not the pearls your grandma or mother wore in the '80s. Monica Vinader's selection features cultured freshwater pearls that have an organic, modern-feeling silhouette.

Siren Wire Earrings $175 at Monica Vinader Kate Middleton has been spotted in these gold and green earrings, it's not hard to see why. They're a great double-duty piece because they can work for everyday or accessorize a formal gown at night.

Alta Capture Charm Bracelet $450 at Monica Vinader Kendall Jenner wore this chunky gold charm bracelet with a separate pearl charm. Layer on charms or wear it on its own for a subtler take.