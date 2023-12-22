I'm Using Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to Stock Up on Comfy-Cozy Pajamas

Welcome to the end of December: The magical time of year where your holiday shopping is finally over (or at least it should be finally over) and you can focus on yourself. But with budgets tighter than ever following the holiday gift spending spree, shopping a sale is the only way to go if you want to buy a little something for yourself in the name of self-care. Here’s the good news: Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is full of the comfiest coziest pajamas, robes, and sweaters to curl up in right now, and I found all of the best pieces to shop right now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sale before you start browsing: The sale itself will be running from December 23 until January 1. Discounts will go up to 50 percent on hundreds of pieces across categories including boots, sweaters, and more. A few of Nordstrom’s best-sellers will also be included in the sale, so it may be worth your time to check those out first so you can snag something before it sells out.

Nordstrom’s massive sale section is chock-full of pieces designed to be worn around the house as you eat leftovers and watch the same holiday movies over and over again. Now is the best time to shop for the best matching pajama sets, a cute new bath robe and silky pajamas from brands like Eberjey, Barefoot Dreams, Eberjey, Free People,and more.

Keep scrolling to shop everything you need for the snuggliest, warmest winter season ever. I’ve even included a few skimpier pajama sets here if you’re someone who gets hot when wrapped up under several layers of blankets.

Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Pajamas (Were $138) $100 at Nordstrom Only a few colorways are on sale right now, but you can't go wrong with this pair of Eberjey pajamas. There's a reason they're one of our favorite matching pajama sets.

Natori Plush Robe (Was $140) $100 at Nordstrom Nordstrom's sale section is full of fuzzy robes this year, and this one from loungewear brand Natori should be at the top of your list. It has nearly all five-star reviews, for one and is on sale in three colors: white, navy blue, and black.

Free People Misty Mornings Satin Pajamas (Were $128) $96 at Nordstrom I've already gushed about this pair of silk pajamas from Free People and I'm happy to continue talking about them now that they're on major sale now for less than $100.

Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas $34 at Nordstrom Everyone loves this Brushed Hacci Pajama set because they have luxe hotel-style trimmings and a few five-star ratings under its belt. "These feel like a sweater but they’re not fluffy, super soft," wrote one glowing reviewer.

Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Short Pajamas (Were $39) $29 at Nordstrom If you get hot at night, consider this shorter set of the same Brushed Hacci Pajamas from Nordstrom. This floral print is one of the few colorways on sale.

PJ Salvage Mountain Love Pajamas (Were $140) $100 at Nordstrom Not all pajamas have to be silky. This pair of thermal pajamas is perfect for sitting around in during the time between Christmas and New Years. The pattern is so fun for the holiday season.

Nordstrom Classic Butter Crew Socks (Were $9) $5 at Nordstrom Yes, you need these fuzzy socks. I have bought them in the past and I adore them. And at a sale price of a little more than $5, they're the best stocking-stuffer.

Barefoot Dreams® Long Weekend Waffle Stitch Cardigan (Was $147) $100 at Nordstrom Beforefoot Dreams is a favorite of celebrities like the Kardashian family for a reason—they're ridiculously comfortable and cozy. This longline cardigan is just a little chic and very easy to style.

Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Lite® Short Robe (Was $148) $96 at Nordstrom I know that buying a robe for your mom or sister Christmas is a stale concept at this point, but what about buying a new robe for yourself?? This white robe from Barefoot Dreams is a must-buy, especially now that it's on sale for less than $100.

Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan (Was $135) $108 at Nordstrom This cardigan is so office-appropriate, but don't let that stop you from wearing it around your house all winter long. Snag it now for 20 percent off.

Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater (Was $148) $74 at Nordstrom If you need me, I'll be living in this oversized V-neck sweater from Free People. It comes in a few colors, all of which are on sale right now. Shop it now for half off in the sale.

Free People Take Me Home Cotton Sweater (Was $148) $74 at Nordstrom I love sweaters like this one from Free People because you can wear them with black trousers for a super simple look or wear them with leggings and UGG boots to run errands. It has a plush texture and is on sale for half off right now.

Treasure & Bond One-Shoulder Thermal Knit Sweater (Was $59) $47 at Nordstrom One-shoulder tops are the key to looking cute while staying warm if you go out for drinks or dinner this winter season. This one from Treasure & Bond is on sale right now for less than $50.

Flora Nikrooz Andrea Floral Lace Trim Robe (Was $64) $48 at Nordstrom This floral robe is made to be worn when you're getting ready for the day (or for when you lay on your bed post-shower.) You can get it for less than $50 now in the sale.

Honeydew Intimates Renew Ribbed Pajamas (Were $69) $50 at Nordstrom Here's to wearing these ribbed pajamas all winter long. They're so simple and are on sale for 55 percent off in two colors—this green color and a pink shade.

Honeydew Intimates Late Night Shorts Pajamas (Were $68) $50 at Nordstrom If you want pajamas that don't feel like normal pajamas (cool pajamas, if you will), consider this set from Honeydew Intimates. Available on sale in all-black and a pale pink color, you cant go wrong.

Hue Assorted 2-Pack Layered Look Crew Socks (Were $18) $12 at Nordstrom This is me telling you to update your sock collection. This pair looks layered but isn't, meaning that you have double the warmth with zero the effort. You can't go wrong with buying more than one pair now that they're on sale for less than $15.

Nordstrom Comfy Pajamas (Were $45) $34 at Nordstrom It's all in the name with this pair of pajamas from Nordstrom. They're literally called the Comfy Pajamas and have nothing but five-star reviews. Oh—and they're on sale for $34 at Nordstrom right now in two colorways.