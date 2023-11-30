There Are So Many Chic Winter Boots on Sale at Nordstrom

It brings me so much pleasure to say that we're in the best fashion season, a.k.a. the season of boots! As far as winter shoe trends go, boots undoubtedly reign supreme year after year. They are the ultimate winter shoe since they meet the intersection of style and functionality, not to mention there are so many different options out there. There's the classic ankle boot to wear every single day, and then you've got knee-high boots, which have exploded in popularity over the last couple of seasons. You could also opt for combat boots for some added edge or cowboy boots for an unexpected Western flair. There's even rain boots to keep you dry and hiking boots just for when you're hitting the trails. The list goes on and on. As you might guess keeping up with an extensive boot collection for any occasion doesn't come cheap. Luckily for you, though, Nordstrom is here to save the day.

Right now Nordstrom's on-sale shoe selection is particularly mind-blowing. You can find just about any kind of boot to fill any gaps in your wardrobe, whether it's a pair of classic chelsea boots, must-have snow boots, or a luxurious designer pair. To sweeten the sale even more, Nordstrom is offering an extra 25 percent off select clearance styles from now until December 2 and you better believe I found all of the best picks. Keep scrolling to shop some incredible boot deals from top brands like UGG, Hunter, Sam Edelman, and more.

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot (Was $170) $90 at Nordstrom Chelsea boots are a necessary item in your closet, especially as we near the winter months. They’re a classic style that goes with everything from jeans to long skirts and dresses. These are made all the more practical with a thick, sturdy lug sole and waterproof leather.

Lisa Vicky Magic Bootie (Was $120) $60 at Nordstrom In my own closet, I have black boots galore so I've been searching for great pairs in other shades to diversify my collection. Once I came across these beauties and saw the $60 price tag, I couldn't add them to my cart fast enough. This gorgeous shade of tan is versatile enough to go with so many of my winter outfits.

UGG Mini Classic Zip Bootie (Was $170) $96 at Nordstrom Everyone and their mother seems to be wearing the UGG minis so I'm very happy to have found a pair under $100. You're welcome. In my humble opinion, these are even cooler than the classic UGGs with the thick side zipper and contrast trim. Other than that, these feel just like the OGs with an extra cozy shearling lining and snug fit.

Vince Camuto Allie Bootie (Was $169) $89 at Nordstrom Say hello to your next go-to black bootie. These are the kind of boots you can wear every single day without fail. They are just that classic and easy to style. With a long, squared-off toe and chunky stacked heel, these boots will never go out of style. Reviews say they are very comfortable too, which is another major win.

Cole Haan Hampshire Waterproof Riding Boot (Was $300) $135 at Nordstrom While they’ve never really gone out of style, I’m seeing more and more of the fashion set stepping out in sleek riding boots as opposed to chunkier versions. The style is more streamlined, more classic, and more comfortable. These Cole Haan boots would work with so many winter outfits whether its sweaters and leggings or long dresses and tights. Did I mention they are over 50 percent off?

Cougar Ignite Waterproof Winter Boot (Was $130) $91 at Nordstrom Winter is quickly approaching and soon snow and slush will likely be part of our everyday commute. When that time comes, you’ll be glad to have a winter boot like this in your arsenal. These are completely waterproof and lined in faux-shearling to keep your feet warm and dry. In fact, these have a temperature rating of -14ºF so you won’t have any problem trudging through snow in these, guaranteed.

Vince Camuto Kaemie Moto Bootie (Was $179) $107 at Nordstrom Another trend fashion girls can’t stop wearing? Moto boots. Blame it on the runways, but it seems like every cool girl I know is stepping out in a buckled pair. At over $70 off, this Vince Camuto pair is the best way to try out the trend for yourself. They’re edgy, comfortable, and so easy to style with skirts and jeans.

Dolce Vita Dee Pointed Toe Bootie (Was $160) $100 at Nordstrom In case you haven’t noticed, the fashion crowd has been favoring lower heels as of late, and I, for one, am here for it. I struggle to walk in anything over 3 inches tall so these boots are right up my alley. The pointed toe is a classic silhouette and the kitten heel is modest enough to comfortably walk in. I’m tempted to grab the brown suede pair, too.

Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot (Was $175) $98 at Nordstrom If you're in the market for rain boots, it doesn't get get much better than Hunter. The brand has been around for over 150 years and they essentially created the rubber Wellington boots that are so popular today. These boots are the shorter version of Hunter's original boot and are especially great if you have wide calves. The fact that they are under $100 is a real shock, too, considering just how popular they are so I would jump on this deal while you have the chance.

Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie (Was $170) $119 at Nordstrom If there’s one gap in your shoe collection, I’m willing to bet it’s a pair of cream-colored boots. The shade is undeniably luxurious and a lot more versatile than you may think. Any time you’re tempted to reach for black booties, try switching them out for these for a touch more polish in your look. This pair gets extra style points for its trendy square toe, too.

Vince Camuto Librina Knee High Boot (Was $229) $137 at Nordstrom As I mentioned earlier, knee-high boots cannot be stopped this season (and frankly, probably the next) so this is a pair of shoes you'll get plenty of wear from. They are extra comfy with a flat heel and stretch back panels, which is a major bonus for wide calves, too. The square toe also takes these chic boots to the next level.

Steve Madden Brecken Pointed Toe Bootie (Was $150) $79 at Nordstrom These boots are the epitome of cool girl fashion. Period. The pointy toe is a classic touch but the rest of these boots feels so unique and fresh. Just take a look at the sculptured heel and gorgeous shade of distressed brown. I can easily imagine fashion it-girls like Emma Chamberlain or Bella Hadid strutting around in these.

Open Edit Giah Bootie (Was $90) $40 at Nordstrom Sure, black boots may be the default for most people but I encourage you to switch it up with this pair. The snakeskin print is a fun way to add some texture to your look, and it acts like a neutral so you can really wear anything with them. I love the idea of pairing these boots with a LBD or an all-black outfit so they can take center stage.

Dolce Vita Fynn Knee High Boot (Was $240) $144 at Nordstrom While the previous knee-high boots are more for everyday wear, sometimes the occasion calls for something more special. That's when you can turn to this pair. The chunky heel adds a bit of sexiness, but they're still relatively moderate at three inches. Wide-calf girlies will be happy to know that these have a wider circumference, so you won't have to worry about the fit. It's also worth noting that these come in beige suede and cool black croc-embossed leather.

COACH Geneva Chelsea Boot (Was $295) $133 at Nordstrom When I saw these COACH boots during my scroll, I stopped dead in my tracks with my jaw wide open. I almost thought Nordstrom made a mistake, these boots are that gorgeous. I'm obsessed with COACH's take on the chelsea boot and it boils down to the unique heel shape and buttery smooth leather. At over $150 off, I would buy these in every single color if I could.