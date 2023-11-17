The Coziest Cashmere Sweaters of the Season Are Hiding In Brands' Sale Sections

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I love a sweater. I live for the fall and winter seasons when I can pull out my chunkiest, coziest knits and live in them for months on end. But if I had to pick my favorite, best-ever sweater, it would definitely be one of my cashmere options. Cashmere sweaters are essentially the elevated older sister to all of your wool knits. That elevated touch normally comes at a steeper price, but only if you spend your entire shopping experience in the “New In” section. This is me sharing my number one knitwear secret with you: Shop for your cashmere sweaters in the sale section.

Gatekeeping begone! Shopping the sale section is the key to finding next-level deals, like pieces from The Row that are a) fully in stock in every size and b) on sale for 50 percent off. Brands like J.Crew and Banana Republic also have plenty of cashmere knits that you can don to upgrade your luxury loungewear selection, like a cashmere hoodie that both is 100 percent office-approved and 20 percent off right now.

So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or shopping for every other person on your list, take my advice and buy them one of these luxe cashmere knits this holiday season. No one will ever know you didn’t pay full price for any of them. Consider it my gift to you as a Shopping Editor who spends her entire day finding the very best pieces for you.

Banana Republic Coveted Sweater (Was $75) $26 at Banana Republic Yes, you're reading that correctly. This cashmere sweater from Banana Republic is on sale for just $25. You can shop it in a few colors on that price like light pink, light gray, and a vibrant green.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $128) $50 at Quince Quince makes one of team Marie Claire's favorite cashmere scarves, so we obviously love their range of cashmere sweaters, too. This one is on sale for $50 from $128 and available in 21 shades ranging from deep green to mustard yellow to the palest-ever shade of pink.

Pilcro Cashmere Mashup Sweater (Was $298) $180 at Anthropologie This Fair Isle sweater from Pilcro at Anthropologie is like the modern-day version of the classic knitwear piece. On sale now for under $200, it comes in sizes XXS through XL and is made from 100 percent cashmere.

J.Crew Cotton-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater (Was $138) $70 at J.Crew Yes. you need this cotton and cashmere-blend turtleneck sweater from J.Crew this season. It comes in a few different colors like this white shade, a baby blue option, and a navy. Shop it now for less than $100 in sizes XXXS through 3X.

J.Crew Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho (Was $140) $90 at J.Crew J.Crew's cashmere-blend poncho is on sale for less than $100 and is available to shop in tons of colors like this smokey gray, a cherry red, and a luxe-looking navy. Dare we say that's very quiet luxury?

White & Warren Short-Sleeve Cashmere Henley Sweater (Was $315) $189 at Saks Fifth Avenue You won't overheat if you wear this 100 percent cashmere henley sweater top this winter, I promise. On sale for less $200 right now on Saks Fifth Avenue, it's the ideal layering piece. Plus, the mid-toned blue shade will play nicely with all of your neutrals.

Nadaam Wool-Cashmere Open-Back Cable Quarter-Zip Sweater (Was $550) $137 at Saks Fifth Avenue This cable-knit sweater from Nadaam is on sale right now for more than half-off. Hint hint, the blue version is on sale for just $137. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Autumn Cashmere Multi Color Chunky Fair Isle Cashmere Vest (Was $355) $249 at Shopbop This is like the adult version of your favorite Christmas sweater in the form of a very chic sweater vest. The fair isle print is so fun and festive for the season, as are the bright colors it comes in. You can shop it now in sizes XS through XL for 30 percent off.

Autumn Cashmere Tweed Color Block Turtleneck Sweater (Was $440) $308 at Shopbop Play with color this season courtesy of this colorblocked 100 percent cashmere sweater from Autumn Cashmere. Shop it in sizes XS through XL for 30 percent right now.

Vince Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (Was $395) $237 at Nordstrom Lovers of a boxier-fitting sweater, rejoice. This one from Vince, available in four colors like this black, a pink, and others, is on sale right now at Nordstrom for less than $250. Buy it for yourself or for your cousin who is about to graduate college and needs some office-ready pieces. It's made from 100 percent cashmere as a bonus.

Vince Oversize Wool & Cashmere Cardigan (Was $525) $270 at Nordstrom I love Vince for my wardrobe essentials, and this cashmere cardigan checks all of my boxes. It's perfectly oversized (which means it can be easily styled over leggings) but it's structured enough that you can totally wear it into the office in one of the three colors.

The Row Laris Twisted Cashmere Sweater (Was $1950) $780 at Net-a-Porter This twisted cashmere sweater can be worn backwards to shoe more skin. While it comes in two colors, this taupe version is on sale for less than $800. Made from a breezy 100 percent cashmere material, you can layre it over a tee in the transitional months or over a button-down to the office.

The Row Ciba Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (Was $1450) $870 at Net-a-Porter Want some color from The Row? Try this bright orange turtleneck that also comes in a Kelly Green shade. It's lightweight and easy to layer and it's going for 40 percent off right now.

The Row Aso Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Tank (Was $2150) $1290 at Net-A-Porter This luxe sweater vest from The Row is made to be layered, both over turtlenecks and underneath blazers or hoodies for even more warmth. You can shop it now in two colors: This navy blue and a white shade. It's made from a weighty 100 percent cashmere material. Shop it now for 40 percent off.

AQUA Cashmere Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater - 100% Exclusive (Was $178) $107 at Bloomingdale’s Cashmere turtlenecks are the upgrade your winter wardrobe is needing. They're so much warmer than the other cotton ones in your closet, I promise. This bright blue one is like a shot of espresso to your otherwise neutral winter wardrobe and will carry you into the oh-so-slightly warmer spring months to come. Shop it now in a whopping 16 shades.

C by Bloomingdale’s Cashmere Drop Shoulder Half Zip Cashmere Sweater - 100% Exclusive (Was $198) $139 at Bloomingdale’s I love this quarter zip cashmere sweater from Bloomindale's C by Bloomingdale’s Cashmere range. The sporty silhouette is offset by the luxe fabrication and it's all available at a great price right now in the site's (massive) sale section. You may just want to stock up on some of the other colors while you're at—you can shop it in pink, blue, camel, and cream.