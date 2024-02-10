21 On-Sale Nordstrom Finds Worthy of Packing on Your Next Vacation

Is it just me or has this winter felt incredibly long? I couldn't be more ready to trade the cold dreary weather for some warmer temperatures, sandy beaches, and crystal-clear water. Unfortunately for me, I still have months until I'll be out of the office. So, I've been looking for vacation-ready pieces to evoke that sunshine state of mind. I couldn't help but notice that Nordstrom is particularly winning in the resort wear department, especially because plenty of its offerings are currently on major sale.

Nordstrom's massive Winter Sale just launched and while you'll find a treasure trove of elevated closet basics, it's the on-sale beachy pieces I encourage you to check out, especially if you've got a trip in your near future. From now until February 20, you can score up to 50 percent off on everything you need to refresh your vacation wear, from bikinis and cover-ups to summer dresses and sandals.

Since I couldn't help but scroll through the sale, I've rounded up some must-see finds in the resort-wear realm. Think Ray-Ban sunglasses, Tory Burch sandals, La Blanca swimsuits, and so much more. Keep scrolling to see some seriously chic vacation-ready finds, and hopefully, your winter blues will be a thing of the past.

Shop The Best Vacation-Ready Pieces from Nordstrom's Winter Sale

MOON RIVER Cutout Cotton Blend Midi Dress (Was $88) $35 at Nordstrom Side cut-outs make this dress even more of a dream for hot vacations. It's flowy, breathable, and versatile enough to wear with all of your favorite accessories. I bet it would even make for a chic swimsuit coverup.

Tory Burch Patos Leather Sandal (Was $258) $168 at Nordstrom In case you haven't noticed, Tory Burch has been killing it in the shoe game as of late. These sandals may seem simple in style, but they would make all of your casual looks so much more elevated.

Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses (Was $221) $177 at Nordstrom Not having a great pair of sunglasses on vacation sounds like a nightmare. Don't make the mistake and make sure you pack these Ray-Bans. These wayfarers are the brand's most popular style and they flatter just about everyone, no matter your face shape.

Sea Level Frill One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $125) $75 at Nordstrom I can practically guarantee you'll turn heads in this cobalt blue one-piece bathing suit. Plenty of reviews note how flattering it fits and the coverage is just the right amount. Dare I suggest wearing this as a bodysuit, too?

Topshop Textured Bodice Maxi Dress (Was $85) $51 at Nordstrom Nothing screams warm weather quite like a white sundress does. This flowy number is made of a breathable cotton blend so you can count on it even in the hottest of destinations.

Journee Signature Parkker Woven Slide Sandal (Was $130) $50 at Nordstrom You really can't get away without a pair of slide sandals on vacation. If you're in need of a fresh pair for your travels, I suggest going with these. The woven leather creates a more luxurious look, meanwhile one reviewer noted, "Great quality, cute and comfortable."

Open Edit Satin Maxi Skirt (Was $55) $44 at Nordstrom I'll never get tired of wearing slip skirts. They're so easy to style and can be dressed up or down, making it an especially smart piece to pack on a getaway. Wear this punchy orange skirt with a crop top and slides for daytime wear, or throw on some heels and a tank for night.

Topshop Sleeveless Beaded Strap Maxi Dress (Was $128) $58 at Nordstrom There's something about wearing white on vacation that feels right to me, so you can bet this is a dress I'd pack in my suitcase. Take a peek at the back to see what makes this dress a real winner—stunning beaded straps.

Billabong On Vacation Graphic Camp Shirt (Was $60) $42 at Nordstrom Forgive me if this top is a bit too on the nose, but it's exactly the kind of top I always try to pack on beach trips. It doubles as a chic swimsuit cover-up and looks so cool with a pair of denim shorts.

Topshop Editor Denim Shorts (Was $62) $40 at Nordstrom Speaking of denim shorts, this Topshop pair is exactly what I had in mind for when warmer weather arrives. They have that vintage, lived-in look and the longer length makes them a touch more elevated.

Open Edit Twist Front Cutout Maxi Dress (Was $79) $47 at Nordstrom Vacations tend to mean dinners out at nice restaurants, so you've got to have a couple of easy-to-style dresses packed. This maxi dress would go with just about any accessories you have packed whether you have flat sandals and hoops or strappy heels and a chunky necklace.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $83) $66 at Nordstrom Is there anything more chic on the beach than a simple black one-piece? I beg to differ. This style may seem simple, but it's made all the more luxurious with a high-leg cut, sleek scoop neckline, and shirring along the waist.

Chinese Laundry Yanda Slide Sandal (Was $80) $54 at Nordstrom I try to pack light when I head on vacation, and one way I've learned to do that is by sticking to neutral shoes like these. With their nude shade and simple minimalistic look, these slides would work with anything you have packed.

Elan V-Neck Cover-Up Maxi Slipdress (Was $70) $42 at Nordstrom I'd live out all of my Greek goddess dreams in this dress. It's easy-going, comfortable, and relaxed—basically everything I want to be while on vacation. It even has pockets!

Ray-Ban 60mm Square Polarized Sunglasses (Was $221) $177 at Nordstrom In case you prefer the aviator look over the wayfarer, here's an on-sale style for you. Rest assured these polarized Ray-Bans will serve you well on vacation and beyond.

La Blanca Island Goddess Ruched Colorblock One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $130) $104 at Nordstrom There's something about a black-and-white one-piece that screams "quiet luxury" to me. If that's your vacation vibe, then grab this swimsuit and watch the compliments roll in. It would look even more glamorous with a big floppy hat and chunky bangles.

La Blanca Waverly Long Sleeve Cotton Cover-Up Dress (Was $127) $102 at Nordstrom I promise that you can do so much better than a baggy t-shirt as your beach cover-up. Pop this over your swimsuit and you'll immediately feel like more of a fashion girl.

Staud Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress (Was $285) $200 at Nordstrom I'm honestly shocked this dress is still in stock, but I bet it won't be for long. So many of my fashion-forward friends wore this dress last summer and now's my chance to get it for myself. I'm thinking of pairing it with a fun pair of strappy sandals for an easy dinner look.

btb Los Angeles Leah Straw Tote (Was $148) $70 at Nordstrom Got a beach trip on the horizon? Then you're going to need a beach bag. I suggest this roomy pick—it's got plenty of room for your towel, beach read, sunscreen, and other essentials. It also comes in bright pink and neutral black in case this blue isn't your speed.

BDG Urban Outfitters Y2K Cotton Cargo Pants (Was $79) $36 at Nordstrom Baggy cargo pants are about the only kind of pants you can catch me wearing on vacation. These are undeniably cool with a low-waisted design, roomy pockets, and a cool, oversized fit.