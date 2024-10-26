Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Coordinate in Lingerie-Inspired Dresses for the 'Guts World Tour' Movie Premiere
Their looks were *sheer* perfection.
We'll spare you the obvious line about Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's shared proclivity for "gutsy" fashion choices, but it's the obvious commentary for a reason—they are both unapologetically bold when it comes to fashion and their looks at the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour movie were definitely no exception.
Rodrigo and Roan posed together on the carpet for the GUTS World Tour premiere on Friday in Los Angeles, both wearing coordinating lingerie-inspired semi-sheer dresses.
Rodrigo opted for a black and purple-toned floor-length dress with a plunging neckline, a vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano dress from 1998 that very authentically epitomizes the '90s/Y2K whimsigoth vibes that have permeated throughout her GUTS era aesthetic.
The black lace overlay's vertical lines are like runway arrows guiding your eye line exactly where it's supposed to be and the delicate detailing of the floral pattern at the waist adds an air of vintage elegance to the look.
The "Love Is Embarrassing" singer accessorized with Chopard jewelry and kept her hair and makeup simple and understated (a choice we whole-heartedly endorse—this Dior dress deserves to be the centerpiece of a look, no distractions).
Roan's lingerie-inspired look for the premiere was a semi-sheer red dress dotted with large floral appliqués. Roan's hair and makeup weren't understated like Rodrigo's—but we wouldn't expect them to be (this is Chappell Roan we're talking about, after all). Roan's iconic red hair was big in the best way, flowing behind her like a mist of wild curls.
In addition to her signature standout hair and makeup, Roan also accessorized the look with a pair of matching sheer red opera gloves with floral appliqués just like the gown, giving the look an old-Hollywood-glam-meets-vintage-Madonna-edge vibes that we are absolutely loving.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shopping these exact looks would be a feat, since Roan's dress hasn't been publicly ID-ed yet and Rodrigo opted for a vintage dress that's rarely available to buy at all, and when it is, the price tag is steep—but here's one currently listed on 1st Dibs for $10,576.18, just waiting to be someone's favorite splurge.
Christian Dior by John Galliano Black and Lavender Knit Lace Maxi Dress, Fw 1998
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alywn Might Be Dating Kendall Jenner
And, predictably, they have *thoughts*.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
What Beyoncé Wore to Rally for Kamala Harris
The multi-platinum artist took a subdued approach.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Netflix's 'Territory' Is the Australian Answer to 'Succession'—Meet the Talented Cast From Down Under
The intense drama follows a cattle-ranching dynasty with a slice of land the size of Belgium.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Lends the Mary Janes Trend Her Gen Z Styling Magic
She makes my favorite pairs look so fresh.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Coach's Curve Zip Bag Lets Us All Accessorize Like Olivia Rodrigo
Meet the Curve Zip Bag.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 VMAs Look Was Virtually Nonexistent — Because She Wasn't There
...because she wasn't there.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Chappell Roan Is a Naked Joan of Arc on the 2024 VMAs Red Carpet
The Midwest princess even brought a sword to complete the look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Doubles Up on Dangerously Low-Cut Dresses at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The singer is a consistent risk-taker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Put a Pop Princess Twist on the Classic Little Black Dress
The singer landed in Italy with Louis Partridge for the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Crystal-Covered Underwear to Meet Mariah Carey
Pop history in the making.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Phenomenon of Chappell Roan's Concert Outfits
We spoke with the pop sensation's stylist about her on-stage style, which includes drag homages, campy theatrics, and a few history lessons.
By Emma Childs Published