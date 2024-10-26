Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Coordinate in Lingerie-Inspired Dresses for the 'Guts World Tour' Movie Premiere

We'll spare you the obvious line about Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's shared proclivity for "gutsy" fashion choices, but it's the obvious commentary for a reason—they are both unapologetically bold when it comes to fashion and their looks at the premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour movie were definitely no exception.

Rodrigo and Roan posed together on the carpet for the GUTS World Tour premiere on Friday in Los Angeles, both wearing coordinating lingerie-inspired semi-sheer dresses.

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan in coordinating lingerie-inspired looks at the GUTS World Tour movie premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo opted for a black and purple-toned floor-length dress with a plunging neckline, a vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano dress from 1998 that very authentically epitomizes the '90s/Y2K whimsigoth vibes that have permeated throughout her GUTS era aesthetic.

The black lace overlay's vertical lines are like runway arrows guiding your eye line exactly where it's supposed to be and the delicate detailing of the floral pattern at the waist adds an air of vintage elegance to the look.

The "Love Is Embarrassing" singer accessorized with Chopard jewelry and kept her hair and makeup simple and understated (a choice we whole-heartedly endorse—this Dior dress deserves to be the centerpiece of a look, no distractions).

Olivia Rodrigo in a Dior dress at the GUTS World Tour premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roan's lingerie-inspired look for the premiere was a semi-sheer red dress dotted with large floral appliqués. Roan's hair and makeup weren't understated like Rodrigo's—but we wouldn't expect them to be (this is Chappell Roan we're talking about, after all). Roan's iconic red hair was big in the best way, flowing behind her like a mist of wild curls.

In addition to her signature standout hair and makeup, Roan also accessorized the look with a pair of matching sheer red opera gloves with floral appliqués just like the gown, giving the look an old-Hollywood-glam-meets-vintage-Madonna-edge vibes that we are absolutely loving.

Chappell Roan wore a floor-length, semi-sheer red gown with large floral appliqués to the GUTS World Tour movie premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shopping these exact looks would be a feat, since Roan's dress hasn't been publicly ID-ed yet and Rodrigo opted for a vintage dress that's rarely available to buy at all, and when it is, the price tag is steep—but here's one currently listed on 1st Dibs for $10,576.18, just waiting to be someone's favorite splurge.

