Olivia Rodrigo Elevates Her Polka Dot Dress With Hailey Bieber's Favorite Miu Miu Bag

After making a multitude of headlines this week for her buzzy day date with low-key love Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo continued her recent New York City street style showcase on Friday night (Jan. 17) when she visited Music For A While in Chelsea.

The popular NYC listening bar and lounge, which, per its Instagram bio is an "oasis for music in the heart of Chelsea" where guests can "embrace global sounds, cultures & connections," confirmed that the "Obsessed" singer picked Music For A While as her Friday night destination in an Instagram post thanking her for/flexing about her visit.

While Music For A While was busy thanking Rodrigo for "popping by," I've been busy obsessing over her night out look.

Olivia Rodrigo seen at "Music For A While" in Chelsea on Jan. 17 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's love of vintage is well-documented, and she definitely channeled Y2K era energy in a retired silk fit and flare polka dot slip dress from White House Black Market—which is currently shoppable secondhand on eBay for $10 or less (although listings at that price point don't seem likely to last long now that there's an OR connection to the dress).

White House Black Market Womens Black Silk Polka Dot Fit & Flare Dress $10 at Ebay Nwt White House Black Market Womens Black Silk Polka Dot Fit & Flare Dress $8 Ebay

Not only is the simple polka dot dress a timeless look, it's one that Rodrigo has personally worn versions of before—most notably in April 2024, when she was spotted in the now-sold out black and white polka dot Reformation Jessi Linen dress.

In terms of recreate-ability (which might not be a word, but definitely should be), it's hard to rate much higher than a classic black and white polka dot print dress. Similar styles are available from a range of brands and price points, below.

Petal & Pup Francesca Dot Midi Dress & Scarf $79 at Nordstrom

Tophsop Polka Dot Satin Maxi Dress (Was $75) $45 at Nordstrom

VICI Collection Ainsley Polka Dot Midi Slipdress $64 at Nordstrom

Rodrigo paired a simple silk sundress with an oversized peacoat in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo paired the simple silk dress with another classic piece—a navy peacoat. The GUTS singer opted for a silk-lined coat with oversized fit and a large collar and wrist straps.

Madewell Oversized-Collar Peacoat in Insuluxe Fabric (Was $328) $180 at Madewell

Moon River Double Button Coat (Was $240) $80 at Anthropologie

Rodrigo carried an It Girl favorite Miu Miu Adventure Bag out in NYC on Jan. 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While she kept it simple with the core pieces of the outfit were, Rodrigo went for a big statement with her accessories, which included an Urban Sophistication's eye-grabbing Rouge Puffer Case for her phone and a $3,800 Miu Miu Aventure nappa leather top-handle bag (think of it as Miu Miu's answer to the Birkin).

This makes Rodrigo just one of the It Girls (others include Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Sydney Sweeney) who have been seen carrying Miu Miu's Aventure bag line of late.

Urban Sophistication The Puffer Case® - Rouge $70 at Revolve

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag $3,800 at Miu Miu

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge out in New York City on Jan. 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before her night out in Chelsea, Rodrigo spent the day on another casual day date with Partridge in a low-key outfit that included a black Burberry Straight-Point Collar Quilted Jacket, a striped Reformation Gael Knit Top, and a pair of BDG Bella Low-Rise Baggy Jeans from Urban Outfitters.