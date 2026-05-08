If I Could Shop One Brand Forever, It Would Be Aritzia—These 20 New Arrivals Prove Why
Your wardrobe refresh starts here.
While I was sitting in the office this week, I received an email from Aritzia about the launch of its summer collection. I gasped out loud when I clicked onto the new-in page, causing my desk mate and deputy editor of social media, Christina DAmrbrosio, to look up from her screen. Sorry, I said. But have you seen these new Aritzia finds?
The pieces, out now, are everything my new-season wardrobe has been missing. There are sporty separates that feel very Harry Styles-inspired (His "Dance No More" music video has been on repeat), alongside enough elevated basics to upgrade my usual rotation. Plus, there's a halter top I've actually already hit purchase on and is currently en route to my apartment. It's a selection so good, I couldn't help but shop it—and share with you.
If I could wear one brand for the rest of the summer, it would have to be Aritzia. If you think I'm being hyperbolic, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've dropped every single piece I've not been able to stop thinking about from the new range.
You could wear this as a beach cover-up or with wedges on a night out.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.