If I Could Shop One Brand Forever, It Would Be Aritzia—These 20 New Arrivals Prove Why

While I was sitting in the office this week, I received an email from Aritzia about the launch of its summer collection. I gasped out loud when I clicked onto the new-in page, causing my desk mate and deputy editor of social media, Christina DAmrbrosio, to look up from her screen. Sorry, I said. But have you seen these new Aritzia finds?

The pieces, out now, are everything my new-season wardrobe has been missing. There are sporty separates that feel very Harry Styles-inspired (His "Dance No More" music video has been on repeat), alongside enough elevated basics to upgrade my usual rotation. Plus, there's a halter top I've actually already hit purchase on and is currently en route to my apartment. It's a selection so good, I couldn't help but shop it—and share with you.

If I could wear one brand for the rest of the summer, it would have to be Aritzia. If you think I'm being hyperbolic, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've dropped every single piece I've not been able to stop thinking about from the new range.

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