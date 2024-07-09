Wimbledon's all-white dress code might only apply to the players on the court, but spectators sometimes abide by the rules in true fandom spirit. Cheering on the athletes in the stands on Tuesday, July 9, was Princess Beatrice of York, who put her own spin on the uniform in a vibrant floral dress.

On the ninth day of the games, Princess Beatrice was photographed alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She was captured wearing a white printed lace shirt dress from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The $3,295 gown featured a button-down top with elbow-length sleeves and a collar, plus a built-in belt tied at the waist and a flared-out scallop midi skirt. Beatrice's dress also came adorned all over with vibrant multicolored florals—pink, blue, and green popping against the white lace.

Princess Beatrice of York joined her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozz, at Wimbledon 2024 in a multicolored floral-printed dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not much can be seen from the skirt down, but Beatrice paired her ensemble for the afternoon with a mix of silver and gold bracelets and carried a raffia straw mini clutch in hand. As for glam, she wore her light brown hair in a loose half-up, half-down style. She kept her makeup simple for the occasion, opting for a subtle black eyeliner and neutral pink lips.

Princess Beatrice's dress comes from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which she styled with a mini raffia clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice's appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon championship marks the end of the Royal Family's hiatus from the annual tennis tournament. So far, no senior members of the Royal Family have attended the event, but Princess Beatrice's sighting could possibly indicate their return to the stands in the coming days. Princess Kate hopes to attend the Wimbledon finals this weekend, if she feels well enough amid cancer treatments. Princess Kate's parents—Carole and Michael Middleton—attended Day Four of Wimbledon last Thursday.

Beatrice also showed her support for London's biggest tennis competition on Wednesday, July 3. She attended an afterparty co-hosted by tennis star Maria Sharapova in a black leather jacket. The standouts of her look that evening, however, were her long-sleeve turquoise shirt and colorblock midi skirt by Roksanda—which happened to be the same pieces she wore at the 2015 Royal Ascot.

Last week, Princess Beatrice wore a turquoise shirt and polka dot colorblock skirt at a Wimbledon after party—the same outfit she wore at Royal Ascot in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wimbledon isn't the only place where Beatrice has showcased her affinity for florals. If there's one thing Beatrice has proven over this summer alone, it's that she's a fan of her wardrobe staples, and the dainty print happens to be a huge part of it. The classic pattern—which has also been a frequent presence in her sister Princess Eugenie's wardrobe—has taken shape in a range of fun forms and silhouettes this season.

Last week, the Princess of York was spotted in London attending an art presentation for Mr. Brainwash, hosted at the Claredon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley. There, she took florals the muted route in a mauve and chalk gown by The Kooples. The semi-sheer piece had long sleeves and a flowy skirt. She styled her look with beige pumps from Kurt Geiger.

Princess Beatrice was also spotted in London rocking her favorite floral dress trend while attending Mr. Brainwash's art presentation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice also wore back-to-back flowers for the 2024 Royal Ascot. At the event, she wore a floral-printed midi ensemble from Zimmermann, which she paired with Roger Vivier heels and, inspired by that of Princess Kate, a flower appliqué headpiece by Juliette Millinery.

This summer marks the peak of high-luxe tenniscore fashion trends, thanks to the likes of this year’s hit film Challengers. Princess Beatrice proves that, whether you're a player or a spectator, there's nothing quite like florals to elevate a tennis look—even at the sporting's most prestigious event. Ahead, shop similar floral dresses inspired by her Wimbledon look.

