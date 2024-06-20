From floral dresses with A-line hems to polka dots with tie-waists, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are on an elegant summer style streak. Yesterday, at day two of the Royal Ascot, there was even some royal wardrobe overlap.

Leveling up from last month's coordinating garden party dresses, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice matched in shades of pink for the second day of the royal races. Beatrice wore a mid-length linen and silk Zimmerman dress with long sleeves and slightly puffed shoulders, cinched at the waist with a bejeweled belt. The dress, which is currently available to shop, popped with pale pink flowers, shaded and detailed with light purple and fuchsia accents against an off-white base.

Beatrice wore a linen and silk Zimmerman dress with long sleeves and slightly puffed shoulders, cinched at the waist with a bejeweled belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bea accessorized the look with an über-padded, silk pink Juliette Botterill headband featuring 3D floral blossom appliqués, Roger Vivier satin pink-ish nude closed-toe pumps with the brand's signature crystal buckle, and a matching Roger Vivier "Flower Strass Buckle" clutch.

Bea accessorized with a pink, über-padded headband, satin Roger Vivier nude pumps, and a matching Roger Vivier clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenie wore a toned down variation on the feminine theme in a slim-fitting, cream-colored, cashmere silk ribbed dress by Gabriela Hearst, featuring a collared neckline, short sleeves, and buttons down the front. The statement piece, however, was on her head: a pale pink, wide-brimmed Emily London "Conchita" hat made of straw and satin, complete with a long tassel dangling at the side. She tied the look together with beige Aquazzura Bow Tie pumps and her white and gold Anya Hindmarch "Maud" clutch.

Eugenie wore a toned down variation on the feminine theme in a slim-fitting, cream-colored, cashmere silk ribbed dress by Gabriela Hearst. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie coordinated with Zara Tindall, her cousin, for the first day of the races. Eugenie wore a pastel green dress by Diane von Furstenberg, those same tan Aquazzura Bow Tie pumps, a flat slanted fascinator, and a blooming peony hair clip. Meanwhile, Tindall had a pastel dress and slanted sunhat of her own, plus nude, pointed-toe pumps, to boot.

Unfolding at London's Ascot Racecourse, The Royal Ascot brings together accomplished equestrians for races hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Around 300,000 spectators come to see the races—and the looks. Between now and the Ascot's end on Sunday, June 22, there will be plenty of time to take in looks from the over-the-top to the subtle.

After all, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie weren't the only royals to admire on Wednesday. Their cousin Zara was also in attendance, wearing a cornflower blue midi dress with puffed sleeves. And a matching hat, as per tradition.

