Princess Beatrice Rewears Her 2015 Royal Ascot Outfit for a Wimbledon After Party
In with a leather jacket, out with a black fascinator.
Outfit repeating runs in the British royal family. This week, it's Princess Beatrice who repurposed an old look with exciting new results.
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stopped by a Wimbledon after party at London's The Twenty Two restaurant, co-hosted by tennis star Maria Sharapova, on July 3. While Mozzi dressed in menswear classics (a white button-down, trousers, and driving loafers), Princess Beatrice opted for bold—and familiar—colorblocking.
The royal layered a black leather jacket over a turquoise long-sleeve top and a coordinating crepe midi skirt, punctuated by oversize polka dots. Gray heels and a black top-handle bucket bag completed her colorful going-out look.
It didn't take much sleuthing to figure out Princess Beatrice's Easter egg-colored shirt and skirt came from Roksanda, a woman-founded label known for its bold use of color and sculptural shapes. Unlike the royal's recent floral midi dresses and business casual patterned dresses, this particular look isn't available to shop—because it's almost nine years old.
Princess Beatrice first wore both her top and skirt to the 2015 installment of the Royal Ascot. At the time, she matched a black Nereida Fraiman fascinator to one of the oversize dots on her skirt and completed her outfit with geometric black heels.
In the present, Princess Beatrice opted for much more relaxed styling. Her leather jacket toughed up the sweetness of the skirt's color, while her grey heels grounded the full look. There also wasn't any sign of headgear—unlike the Ascot, hats aren't a dress code necessity for a Wimbledon get-together.
Outfit repeating is a common practice throughout the royal family, championed even by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The most recent royal to dip back into her own archive was Princess Kate, choosing to modify a white Jenny Packham dress she already owned for Trooping the Colour on June 15—her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The dress and coordinating tilted hat by Philip Treacy weren't just a sustainable move according to a royal insider. They were chosen for a specific reason. "There was a hint of discretion, or maybe a desire to not upstage, in the way Kate’s hat brim was tilted to partially hide her face in the carriage,” body language expert Judi James told The Sun.
There's one more notable difference for royal style watchers: Unlike Princess Beatrice's archival outfit, Princess Kate's is available to shop in a similar form.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kendall Jenner Jets Off in 2024's Biggest Sneaker Trend
No one does supermodel travel style quite like her.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez's Easygoing Summer Dress Is a Rare Free People Find
Somehow, it's still in stock.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
These 15 K-Dramas Do Period Pieces Right With Added Intrigue, Romance, and Even Zombies
Your guide to getting into historical Korean shows has arrived.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kendall Jenner Jets Off in 2024's Biggest Sneaker Trend and Tiny Shorts
No one does supermodel travel style quite like her.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Glows in a Strapless Free People Maxi Dress and Matching Headband
Somehow, it's still in stock.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Summer's Laid-Back Overalls Trend With a Strawberry Red T-Shirt
She's swapping satin dresses and heels for overalls and flip flops.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes Countryside Chic in the Hamptons Wearing $195 Flip Flops and a $6,400 Dior Bag
Her outfit for a holiday in the Hamptons is pure countryside chic.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Has Found the Ideal All-White Summer Work Dress
And it's less than $300.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Victoria and David Beckham Rewear Their "Very '90s" Purple Wedding Outfits
"Look what we found."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copy and Pastes Her Dinner Outfit From The Row's Runway, With Two Minimalist Twists
The model wore an outfit straight off their latest runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dua Lipa Serves an All-Black Leather and Vintage Gucci Look Even in the Summer Heat
She's keeping up her edgy aesthetic even as temperatures rise.
By Julia Gray Published