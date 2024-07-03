Princess Beatrice Gives a Classic Floral Midi Dress the Royal Treatment

Princess Beatrice wearing a long floral dress to Mr. Brainwash by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley in London July 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice of York is fresh off of serving summer style inspiration at the Royal Ascot. But just after she coincidentally coordinated with fellow royal and sister Princess Eugenie, it seems the two's overlapping style streak continues. In her latest sighting, Princess Beatrice kicked off a new month in a timeless piece that has also found its way onto Eugenie: none other than the classic floral midi dress.

On Monday, July 1, Beatrice was spotted out in London to attend an art presentation for beloved French-born, Los Angeles-based street artist Mr. Brainwash, hosted by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley.

There, the Princess of York looked darling in a mauve and chalk midi dress by The Kooples. Priced at $535, the long-sleeved ecru dress came with a soft lilac floral print all over, along with a high, round neckline and a semi-elastic waist to give a subtly cinched look. Her gown for the day also had the flowy skirt that hovered right above the ankle.

Princess Beatrice wearing a long floral dress to Mr. Brainwash by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley in London July 2024

Princess Beatrice attended Mr. Brainwash's art presentation in London wearing a midi floral dress from The Kooples.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kooples long floral printed dress
The Kooples Long Printed Dress

The original style comes with a slightly semi-sheer bodice, but it seems Beatrice dressed modestly for the occasion by layering a tank top underneath.

Beatrice kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for beige leather pumps by Kurt Geiger.

Princess Beatrice wearing a long floral dress to Mr. Brainwash by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley in London July 2024

The Princess of York accessorized her look with a pair of nude pumps by Kurt Geiger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgravia Pointed-Toe 90mm Pumps
Kurt Geiger Belgravia Pointed-Toe 90mm Pumps

The princess wore her hair in loose, relaxed waves. For glam, she chose shimmery dark eyeshadow, lightly flushed cheeks, and a nude lip.

Throughout the event, Princess Beatrice made her way around the room to preview various pieces of artwork by Mr. Brainwash. She posed with the artist— born Thierry Guetta—along with guests like British television presenter Natalie Pinkham.

Princess Beatrice has worn florals on a number of occasions this summer, as she's known to gravitate toward vibrant prints and whimsical styles.

Taking style notes from her sister Eugenie, the royal—who's the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II—recently attended the 2024 Royal Ascot, where she joined several fashionable guests in wearing the classic and timeless print.

princess beatrice attends the royal ascot in a pink floral dress

Princess Beatrice also wore the timeless pattern to the 2024 Royal Ascot, where she flaunted a stunning pink Zimmermann gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matchmaker Floral-Print Midi Dress
Zimmermann Matchmaker Floral-Print Midi Dress

At the annual event, Princess Beatrice wore a linen and silk dress by Zimmermann, which was decorated in bright pink florals, puffy shoulders, and a bejeweled belt at the waist. She coordinated with Roger Vivier heels, the brand's matching pink clutch, and a flower appliqué headpiece by Juliette Millinery.

While trends like brat green and whimsical summer shirts come and go, Princess Beatrice is a reminder that floral dresses are forever. Ahead, shop similar floral pieces inspired by the royal's recent look.

Shop Floral Dresses Inspired by Princess Beatrice

Robe Jaymes
Free People Robe Jaymes Dress

Pleated Sequin-Embellished Floral-Print Gown
Badgley Mischka Pleated Sequin-Embellished Floral-Print Gown

Floral Puff Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress
ASTR the Label Floral Puff Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress

Princess Beatrice
India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor's in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

