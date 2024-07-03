Princess Beatrice Gives a Classic Floral Midi Dress the Royal Treatment
She joins a roster of fellow royals who adore the timeless silhouette for summer.
Princess Beatrice of York is fresh off of serving summer style inspiration at the Royal Ascot. But just after she coincidentally coordinated with fellow royal and sister Princess Eugenie, it seems the two's overlapping style streak continues. In her latest sighting, Princess Beatrice kicked off a new month in a timeless piece that has also found its way onto Eugenie: none other than the classic floral midi dress.
On Monday, July 1, Beatrice was spotted out in London to attend an art presentation for beloved French-born, Los Angeles-based street artist Mr. Brainwash, hosted by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley.
There, the Princess of York looked darling in a mauve and chalk midi dress by The Kooples. Priced at $535, the long-sleeved ecru dress came with a soft lilac floral print all over, along with a high, round neckline and a semi-elastic waist to give a subtly cinched look. Her gown for the day also had the flowy skirt that hovered right above the ankle.
The original style comes with a slightly semi-sheer bodice, but it seems Beatrice dressed modestly for the occasion by layering a tank top underneath.
Beatrice kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for beige leather pumps by Kurt Geiger.
The princess wore her hair in loose, relaxed waves. For glam, she chose shimmery dark eyeshadow, lightly flushed cheeks, and a nude lip.
Throughout the event, Princess Beatrice made her way around the room to preview various pieces of artwork by Mr. Brainwash. She posed with the artist— born Thierry Guetta—along with guests like British television presenter Natalie Pinkham.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Princess Beatrice has worn florals on a number of occasions this summer, as she's known to gravitate toward vibrant prints and whimsical styles.
Taking style notes from her sister Eugenie, the royal—who's the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II—recently attended the 2024 Royal Ascot, where she joined several fashionable guests in wearing the classic and timeless print.
At the annual event, Princess Beatrice wore a linen and silk dress by Zimmermann, which was decorated in bright pink florals, puffy shoulders, and a bejeweled belt at the waist. She coordinated with Roger Vivier heels, the brand's matching pink clutch, and a flower appliqué headpiece by Juliette Millinery.
While trends like brat green and whimsical summer shirts come and go, Princess Beatrice is a reminder that floral dresses are forever. Ahead, shop similar floral pieces inspired by the royal's recent look.
Shop Floral Dresses Inspired by Princess Beatrice
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Sophie Turner Embraces Summer's Most Whimsical Shirt Trend
She's having a Little Bo Peep summer.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kylie Jenner Just Convinced Me I Need Insect Nail Art
Her “summer garden” French manicure is unexpectedly chic.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down This Netflix Reality Show to Focus on Other Projects: “I’m Way Over the Reality S—”
“I’d rather just play ball, man.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sophie Turner Embraces Summer's Most Whimsical Shirt Trend
She's having a Little Bo Peep summer.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Sends a Message in a Slogan Crop Top and $6,300 Dior Basket Bag
Her latest tee made a reference to one of her own songs.
By India Roby Published
-
These Olympics Fashion Collabs Are Going for Style Gold
Olympics fashion collaborations are coming in fast and furious.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Pairs a New Hybrid Shoe Trend With...Sally Rooney's New Book?
Forget the shoes—where can I get a copy of her book?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Her Tomato Girl Slip Dress With Trendy Under-100 Sneakers
Plus a pair of under-$100 sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Transforms a White T-Shirt Into a Skirt—and Endorses an Inventive New Trend
She's not the first celebrity to completely reinvent a familiar piece.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Cardi B Looks Like a Summer Bouquet in a Floral Mini Dress and Sky-High Heels
The rapper exploded with "joy" for the summertime runway.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Gets Back on the Horse Girl Trend in Jeans and Cowboy Boots
After months of high fashion moments, the model is returning to equestrian chic.
By Julia Gray Published