Princess Beatrice of York is fresh off of serving summer style inspiration at the Royal Ascot. But just after she coincidentally coordinated with fellow royal and sister Princess Eugenie, it seems the two's overlapping style streak continues. In her latest sighting, Princess Beatrice kicked off a new month in a timeless piece that has also found its way onto Eugenie: none other than the classic floral midi dress.

On Monday, July 1, Beatrice was spotted out in London to attend an art presentation for beloved French-born, Los Angeles-based street artist Mr. Brainwash, hosted by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley.

There, the Princess of York looked darling in a mauve and chalk midi dress by The Kooples. Priced at $535, the long-sleeved ecru dress came with a soft lilac floral print all over, along with a high, round neckline and a semi-elastic waist to give a subtly cinched look. Her gown for the day also had the flowy skirt that hovered right above the ankle.

Princess Beatrice attended Mr. Brainwash's art presentation in London wearing a midi floral dress from The Kooples. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The original style comes with a slightly semi-sheer bodice, but it seems Beatrice dressed modestly for the occasion by layering a tank top underneath.

Beatrice kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for beige leather pumps by Kurt Geiger.

The Princess of York accessorized her look with a pair of nude pumps by Kurt Geiger. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wore her hair in loose, relaxed waves. For glam, she chose shimmery dark eyeshadow, lightly flushed cheeks, and a nude lip.

Throughout the event, Princess Beatrice made her way around the room to preview various pieces of artwork by Mr. Brainwash. She posed with the artist— born Thierry Guetta—along with guests like British television presenter Natalie Pinkham.

Princess Beatrice has worn florals on a number of occasions this summer, as she's known to gravitate toward vibrant prints and whimsical styles.

Taking style notes from her sister Eugenie, the royal—who's the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II—recently attended the 2024 Royal Ascot, where she joined several fashionable guests in wearing the classic and timeless print.

Princess Beatrice also wore the timeless pattern to the 2024 Royal Ascot, where she flaunted a stunning pink Zimmermann gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the annual event, Princess Beatrice wore a linen and silk dress by Zimmermann, which was decorated in bright pink florals, puffy shoulders, and a bejeweled belt at the waist. She coordinated with Roger Vivier heels, the brand's matching pink clutch, and a flower appliqué headpiece by Juliette Millinery.

While trends like brat green and whimsical summer shirts come and go, Princess Beatrice is a reminder that floral dresses are forever. Ahead, shop similar floral pieces inspired by the royal's recent look.

