Princess Kate's Super Affordable Earrings Have Become "Jewelry Staples" for Her, Brand Founder Says

Princess Kate is constantly giving us masterclasses in high-low fashion.

Over her years in the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales has perfected the art of mixing luxury designer clothes with affordable pieces from brands such as Zara or H&M—and her jewelry choices are no exception.

While visiting the Maidenhead Rugby Club on Wednesday, Kate showed off her advanced sporting skills by participating in a game of "walking rugby," while wearing some great athletic gear, including an England rugby shirt and white sneakers by Lululemon.

She accessorized her sporty get-up with a pair of chain-style gold hoops by U.K.-based brand Orelia, affordable earrings which the princess has already been seen with on a ton of occasions in the past.

The founder of Orelia, Collette Flood, told Express, "So thrilled to see HRH The Princess of Wales wearing our chain huggie hoop earrings again. She's worn them on at least 15 occasions in the last couple of years."

Flood added, "I love that Orelia has become part of her jewelry staples that she relies upon as the finishing touch to her outfits."

Princess Kate may have owned these affordable earrings for a while already, but they are still widely available to buy online in case you want to channel your inner princess. Besides, they're simple enough to wear with any outfit you like—so they make what one might call a wise investment.

Orelia 18K gold plated chain huggie hoop earrings $32 at ASOS

For example, Kate wore these favorite earrings of hers back in January, when she visited the Foodshare food bank in Windsor with her husband Prince William.

She also wore them in March 2021, when she and William filmed a video for the Time to Change campaign for mental health.