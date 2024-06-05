Royal fashion history is filled with well-dressed women showing the power of a strategic outfit-repeating moment. Attending a ceremony to honor the 175th anniversary of her nation's constitution, Queen Mary of Denmark became the latest monarch to re-wear a memorable piece: a brilliantly pink dress by Andrew Gn.
For a formal service at Christiansborg Palace on Wednesday, June 5, Queen Mary styled the puff-sleeve fuchsia dress with a wide-brimmed hat, nude, pointed-toe pumps, a raffia clutch, and a delicate bouquet of roses. Her husband, King Frederick X, stood by her side in a navy blue suit with a burgundy tie.
Royal fashion watchers could instantly recognize the bright pink dress (and not because it's a callback to 2023's Barbiecore pink trend). Queen Mary debuted the same dress over a year ago, attending a pre-coronation celebration for King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. She wore the same pointed-toe pumps on that occasion, but carried a turquoise clutch instead.
From country to country, members of the royal families often save outfit repeating for special moments. Kate Middleton brought out of storage a Reiss dress she wore for her first royal speech in 2012 for another speaking engagement in 2020. Princess Kate has also recycled suits, dresses, and barn jackets from occasion to occasion. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has also re-worn special pieces for formal and casual events, including the yellow Carolina Herrera gown she chose for both son Archie's first birthday and a visit to Nigeria last month.
In Queen Mary's case, her dress signifies an evolution in the past year. When she wore it in 2023, she was still Crown Princess of Denmark. After taking an updated title in January of this year, following Queen Margrethe's surprise abdication from the throne, the piece is now fit for a new queen.
If any nation's monarchs are going to support shopping one's own closet, it's Denmark's. Copenhagen is a capital of the sustainable fashion movement. Designers can only participate in the city's bi-annual fashion week if they meet minimum eco-conscious guidelines; thrift shopping and upcycling are both hugely popular in the city. So in terms of fashion, Queen Mary isn't so different from her stylish subjects after all.
Below, find three pieces inspired by Queen Mary's dress that are just as worthy of outfit repeating.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Hot Pink Dresses Inspired by Queen Mary
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Despite Facing Several Lawsuits and Controversies, Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Is in Production
Here's everything we know about the next season of the hit Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Dua Lipa Casually Unveils the It-Bag of the Summer
She's usually the first to carry a style that ends up everywhere.
By Julia Gray Published
-
At the U.K.'s “Society Wedding of the Decade" on June 7, Guests (Including Prince William) Are Being Asked to Adhere to This Interesting Rule
Though the wedding of Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor is technically non-royal, it’s very, very royally adjacent—royal family drama (unfortunately) included.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Dua Lipa Casually Reveals Her It-Bag of the Summer—and It's See-Through
She's usually the first to carry a style that ends up everywhere.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kaia Gerber Glows in a Little Black Vacation Dress on a "Friend Honeymoon"
She wore it on a "friend honeymoon" with Camila Morrone.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Confirms Butter Yellow Is Summer's It-Color Trend With a Perfect Slip Dress
Courtesy of the perfect slip dress.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Overalls Are the One-And-Done Summer Outfit Insiders Can All Agree On
They're having a summer comeback.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Bravely Travels in White Wide-Leg Jeans and a Matching Canvas Bag
She's just as cool when she's in transit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Best Summer Dresses Are All Worth Shopping
She's spent the week in must-have styles.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Royally Upgrades Closet Staples Including a White Shirt and Pleated Skirt
Princess Beatrice wore the closet staple with a crisp pleated skirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives the Leopard Print Trend in Dior's Front Row
She touched down in Scotland to make a statement.
By Julia Gray Published