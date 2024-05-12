Meghan Markle Shines on Mother's Day in the Same Silk Gown She Wore for Son Archie's First Birthday

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last day in Nigeria, the Duchess of Sussex repurposed a sentimental gown in an apparent ode to Mother's Day.

On Sunday, May 12—while attending a reception at the State Governor House in Lagos as part of the royal couple's three-day trip to the country in honor of the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary—Markle shined in a floor-length, sleeveless yellow Carolina Herrera silk column gown.

Forever the fashion icon, the Duchess completed the look by wearing her Logan Hollowell diamond necklace and Jennifer Meyers hammered disc earrings.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the same gown in 2020 for her son, Prince Archie's, first birthday, according to images from the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Unable to spend time with her children on Mother's Day, the Duchess' decision to repurpose the gown was particularly sweet. (Markle did receive heartfelt and public happy Mother's Day wishes during her trip.)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports by both People and Hello , Markle has been making a concerted effort to "wear more color" during public appearances, hence not only the yellow Carolina Herrera gown but her decision to wear a truly jaw-dropping red dress by rising Nigerian designer Orire one day prior.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived," Markle said on May 11 during a panel conversation alongside media executive Mo Abudu and World Trade Organization director-general Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!" she added.

Orire is a women-led brand based in Lagos, Nigeria—a meaningful fashion choice for Markle's visit to the country after she recently found out she is 43 percent Nigerian.

"Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically," Markle said during the same panel discussion.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nigeria Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they arrive at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Mother's Day morning, in keeping with her desire to wear more color, Markle was spotted wearing a Carolina Herrera button down shirt and the traditional Nigerian skirt she was gifted during the royal couple's visit to Abuja.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met by an enthusiastic group of dancers and well-wishers at the airport during their third and final day in Nigeria, where they were able to watch community members perform a traditional Nigerian dance before heading off to the day's meaningful events and festivities.