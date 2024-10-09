Quinta Brunson Pairs Burgundy and Brat Green for Fall Color Trend Combo I Can't Stop Thinking About
The 'Abbott Elementary' star is expanding her style repertoire.
Quinta Brunson rolled up to ABC studios in a bold color combination that plays into two trending fall hues on Tuesday, Oct. 8. With the help of stylist Jessica Paster, the Abbott Elementary star built the eye-catching look around a burgundy striped shirt dress that was cinched at the waist with a matching burgundy belt.
Last month, the trendy wine-red hue was renewed for another season on the Fall 2024 runways, where it was embraced by the likes of Tory Burch, Prada, Ferragamo, Gucci, and Victoria Beckham. Memorably, oxblood dominated the Spring 2024 runways, too, where it received ringing endorsements from Gucci and Bottega Veneta. The fanfare over burgundy also speaks to the long-tail effect of designers' obsession with cherry red in 2023. This year's take on the trend, however, is a richer shade of black cherry, as seen on Princess Kate and Lily Collins in recent weeks.
The actor didn't stop at sporting one trendy shade, though. Instead, she embraced the brat green color trend by adding a vibrant lime jacket with a burgundy gingham lining atop the voluminous frock. Although her exact dress and jacket have yet to be identified, similar options can be found from Staud, Wray, and Bluzat. She pulled the bold color combination together with a pair of wine-red pointed-toe pumps, gold hoops, and a chunky gold ring.
Earlier the same day, the Emmy-winning actor and writer—who is gearing up to promote Abbott Elementary's long-awaited fourth season—was spotted in Midtown Manhattan wearing a tan checked wool mini dress from Meshki, a beige double-breasted coat, Larroudé over-the-knee brown leather boots with a pointed toe, and an ivory Veronica Beard bag.
Has an outfit ever declared "It's fall, ya'll" more clearly? I think not.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
