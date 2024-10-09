Quinta Brunson rolled up to ABC studios in a bold color combination that plays into two trending fall hues on Tuesday, Oct. 8. With the help of stylist Jessica Paster, the Abbott Elementary star built the eye-catching look around a burgundy striped shirt dress that was cinched at the waist with a matching burgundy belt.

Last month, the trendy wine-red hue was renewed for another season on the Fall 2024 runways, where it was embraced by the likes of Tory Burch, Prada, Ferragamo, Gucci, and Victoria Beckham. Memorably, oxblood dominated the Spring 2024 runways, too, where it received ringing endorsements from Gucci and Bottega Veneta. The fanfare over burgundy also speaks to the long-tail effect of designers' obsession with cherry red in 2023. This year's take on the trend, however, is a richer shade of black cherry, as seen on Princess Kate and Lily Collins in recent weeks.

Quinta Brunson posing outside ABC Studios in a burgundy striped shirt dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor didn't stop at sporting one trendy shade, though. Instead, she embraced the brat green color trend by adding a vibrant lime jacket with a burgundy gingham lining atop the voluminous frock. Although her exact dress and jacket have yet to be identified, similar options can be found from Staud, Wray, and Bluzat. She pulled the bold color combination together with a pair of wine-red pointed-toe pumps, gold hoops, and a chunky gold ring.

Quinta Brunson layers a lime green jacket with a gingham lining over her oxblood maxi dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Staud Cindy Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Shirtdress $345 at Nordstrom

Wray Roberta Puffer in Parakeet $298 at Wray

Earlier the same day, the Emmy-winning actor and writer—who is gearing up to promote Abbott Elementary's long-awaited fourth season—was spotted in Midtown Manhattan wearing a tan checked wool mini dress from Meshki, a beige double-breasted coat, Larroudé over-the-knee brown leather boots with a pointed toe, and an ivory Veronica Beard bag.

Quinta Brunson wears a Meshki mini dress with Larroudé boots and a white leather Veronica Beard bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larroudé Kate Hi Boot in Brown Leather $500 at Larroudé

Veronica Beard Slouch Shoulder Bag in Ivory $898 at Veronica Beard

Has an outfit ever declared "It's fall, ya'll" more clearly? I think not.