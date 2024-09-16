Lily Collins Capitalizes on Fall's Juiciest Color Trend in Two Dark Cherry Red Outfits
The 'Emily in Paris' star leaned into the wine-colored shade for back-to-back looks.
Lily Collins put an exclamation mark at the end of her Emily in Paris season four press tour by pulling not one, but two dark cherry red looks from Nina Ricci's fall 2024 collection for back-to-back appearances on Good Morning America and The View. Her first ensemble was a burgundy croc-effect skirt suit that showcased her impressive abs with a long-sleeved crop top and a ruched pencil skirt in the same sultry print. She wore a pointed, wine-colored pair of Saint Laurent Calista ankle-strap slingback heels to complete the look.
Although the exact style is largely out of stock, two pointed-toe slingback styles from Saint Laurent are available in a similar bordeaux colorway: the stiletto-spiked Lee pump and the kitten-heeled Hermione pump.
Collins subsequently changed into an oxblood suit comprised of an oversize blazer, a black deep-V crop top, and pleated trousers from the same Nina Ricci collection. She wore the same pair of Saint Laurent slingbacks with the structured pantsuit, but largely refrained from accessorizing apart from a pair of silver stud earrings. Her glossy brunette blunt bob, however, looked sharp enough to cut glass.
The black cherry hue of her Nina Ricci suiting reflected an appetite for the shade on the Fall 2024 runways, where it cropped up at the likes of Tory Burch, Prada, Ferragamo, Gucci, and Victoria Beckham. The trend is a continuation of wine red's dominance on the Spring 2024 runways, where it was embraced by Gucci and Bottega Veneta.
The dark, saturated color choice also marked a welcome change from the bright, effusive outfits her Emily in Paris character is known for. The contrast can be credited in part to her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, whose penchant for sleek, sensual looks and gothic colors can be seen through his work with other celebrity clients, including Zoë Kravitz, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, and Carey Mulligan.
During her segment on Good Morning America, Collins took the opportunity to announce that Emily in Paris has been renewed for a fifth season.
"There will be a season five!" Collins told the live audience. "We all just found out ourselves so this is brand new for everyone."
The star also confirmed the show's fifth season will continue to follow her plucky protagonist's adventures in Rome, Italy.
“I’m really hoping that for season five we get to explore more of Italy,” she added. “We had the best time. The whole cast felt like Emily did in season one, running around the city wide-eyed and everything was just so exciting.”
It will be interesting to see how costume designer Marylin Fitoussi reimagines Emily's season five style around this major shift in location. More Italian designers in the mix are almost definitely guaranteed. Of course, no matter where Emily roams, she can be relied upon to stand out.
