Stark white suiting with a matching necktie earned top billing on my "wedding" Pinterest board years ago. It'd make quite an iconic outfit change before my reception, no? Turns out, I'm not the only fashion girl-turned-bride who thinks so. On March 25, Zendaya's The Drama press tour style traded aisle-worthy, red carpet wedding gowns for her most groom-inspired set yet: a sheer button-down stacked beneath the tie trend.

Z took a break from official step-and-repeats to pose in a Parisian mirror—a moment stylist Law Roach promptly revealed on Instagram. If I didn't know any better, I'd say she was en route to her post-wedding party. Roach dressed her in bridal whites from Francesco Scognamiglio's latest couture collection. By ditching the original single-breasted, shoulder-padded blazer, Zendaya's transparent button-down got a proper close-up.

Zendaya grabbed a mirror selfie in a surprisingly bridal, sheer button-down and the necktie trend. (Image credit: @luxurylaw)

A triangular take on the peekaboo bra emerged from beneath its lightweight chiffon, which she tucked into flared, high-rise trousers. The nearly-naked long-sleeve became her riskiest select for The Drama so far. Most press tour picks, including her Vivienne Westwood and Louis Vuitton gowns, have been completely opaque. To finish, Zendaya offset the top's femininity with a hip-grazing necktie—her latest "borrowed from the boys" loan this week. Still, it didn't mark too major a shift from her personal style.

Article continues below

See her bridal-esque blueprint in Francesco Scognamiglio's Spring 2026 Couture line. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Luxury designers have spotlighted neckties on the runway for decades. Valentino, Thom Browne, Ferragamo, Versace, and more continued the menswear staple's legacy during the Spring 2026 circuit. In a similar way, Zendaya has always known neckties weren't just for men.

She's consistently pulled them off since 2019, when Roach selected her charcoal gray, silk variation for a Harper's Bazaar event. After that, the Euphoria actor wore ties at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, twice from Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon 2024, and most recently, the 2025 Met Gala. In fact, Zendaya walked the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" carpet in a similar, bridal-white necktie and suit from Louis Vuitton. Her inspiration was one of the twentieth century's most iconic brides, Bianca Jagger.

Many years ago, Zendaya pulled off a gray necktie just as effortlessly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It even joined her at Wimbledon in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's 2025 Met Gala suit would've fit right in with her The Drama style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it's not her official wedding wardrobe, Zendaya's The Drama looks are encouraging other brides, myself included, to ignore nuptial formalities. Your special day should follow a "no rules" policy, that way, your authentic style can shine like Z's. So, whether or not you're saying "I do" soon, wear the necktie. I know you want to.

Shop the Bridal Necktie Trend Inspired by Zendaya

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors