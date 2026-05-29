Celebrities—they're just like us! They love to shop (and style) summer's biggest fashion trends. But, unlike the A-listers I follow on Instagram, I don't have an endless budget, so I shop them all while they're discounted. So, I'm using Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to do just that.

From strawberry red hues that will do away with your minimalist style agenda to the perfect pair of Kendall Jenner-approved Adidas sneakers, I found enough It Girl-approved summer trends to restock my capsule wardrobe, all at Nordstrom. The massive sale offers discounts of up to 50 percent, so it's the perfect excuse to shop as the seasons turn. It's giving "new month, new me" energy in the best way.

Ahead, shop all the new-to-sale goodness to tap into the very best celebrity style moments from the last few weeks. The deals wrap up on June 1, so shop them now while you can.

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Strawberry Red

Kravitz channeled major cool-girl energy when she wore this strawberry red dad cap. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strawberry girl summer is very much back for 2026—just ask Zoë Kravitz. The devout neutrals superfan co-signed the look courtesy of a sporty baseball cap, but I believe you can go so much further. Layer on a thin snap-front top or show up to a wedding in a berry-hued midi dress, and you'll master the look.

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to spot the biggest shoe trend before anyone else. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

If you know me, you know I love comfortable footwear. So, spring and summer's soft shoe trend is right up my alley. The shoes in this category are designed to be blister-free and easy to wear on long treks around the city. Go the Gigi Hadid route and opt for softer-feeling loafers, or step into high-vamp flats for added coverage.

White Summer Dresses

Daisy Edgar-Jones shows that sometimes, simple really is better. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a neutral girl at heart, and clearly, so is Daisy Edgar-Jones. The Normal People star stepped out in a sweet-feeling Mango midi not too long ago, and it caught my attention. Her exact style isn't on sale, sadly, but I found a few other white dresses that help you master the look for less.

Dainty Polka Dots

Katie Holmes plays into the naked dressing trend, her way. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Leave it to Katie Holmes to convince you to try a new trend. The actress and longtime style icon stepped out in a sheer polka-dot top that combined the naked-look trend with her impeccable sense of style. Fashion is feeling spotty right now—just ask Gigi Hadid and Demi Moore—so it's the best time ever to get on the trend.

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Adidas Sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner and I agree on one thing—Adidas sneakers are never a bad idea. The supermodel just stepped out in a pair of black Superstar-style sneakers from the label, and it reminded me to test-drive them. I've long been a Tokyo superfan, but her co-sign is proof that I need to expand my horizons.