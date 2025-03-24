Kendall Jenner's Chocolate Hermès Kelly Bag and Double-Belted Trench Coat Embody French Girl Style

When in Paris!

Kendall Jenner wearing a trench coat with an Hermes Kelly bag and jeans in New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

It's nearly impossible for someone as famous as Kendall Jenner to blend in with the locals when she's traveling. Still, the supermodel and 818 Tequila founder passed for a Paris local on a March 23 walk through the City of Light—with some help from a trés magnifique Hermès Kelly bag and even more delectable trench coat.

Jenner had touched down in Paris last week, jeans and ballet flats in tow, to shoot a commercial for L'Oréal. (She's a longtime ambassador for the beauty brand.) After finishing up her filming duties co-starring some affordable loafers and the wine-red color trend, Jenner changed into a double-belted trench coat and satin kitten heels from The Row. Cinched at her neck and her waist with matching buckles, her coat was an avant-garde twist on the understated (but no less chic) Sézane trenches and H&M Studio coats passing her on the street.

Kendall Jenner walks in Paris wearing a double belted trench coat with an Hermes Kelly bag and kitten heels by The Row

Kendall Jenner walked through Paris on March 23 in the epitome of a French-girl outfit: a trench coat, straight-leg jeans, and kitten heels by The Row.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Cotton Gabardine Long Trench Coat - Chloé - Women - Brown/beige - 36 Fr
Chloé
Long Trench Coat

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Liisa Distressed Kitten-Heel Pumps
THE ROW
Liisa Distressed Kitten-Heel Pumps

Little of Jenner's outfit was visible beneath her double-belted coat, but fashion sleuths can assume she's wearing Khaite's Danielle jeans. (They're one of her all-time favorite pairs.) The tag anyone could identify, even from as far away as the top of the Eiffel Tower, was the Hermès Kelly bag swinging in Kendall Jenner's hand.

Kendall Jenner wears a double belted trench coat and jeans with heels from The Row

The real star of Jenner's outfit, though, was a silky chocolate brown Hermès Kelly bag she carried through Paris.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner's collection of Hermès Kelly bags rivals Jennifer Lopez's Birkin bag archive. The model favors the trapezius silhouette named after Princess Grace Kelly more than any other Hermès style, with a stable including black, navy, burgundy, and chocolate brown varieties. Her latest model retails for around $13,000 on the luxury resale market. But no matter which color she's carrying, the model styles them the same way: with longline coats, ladylike shoes, and straight-leg jeans or trousers.

True designer bag collectors know Hermès bags aren't simply bought; they're extended by invitation after building a relationship with the brand. Kendall Jenner's latest Kelly and trench combo suggests she has an Hermès associate on speed-dial when she's in Paris. That's something not even the best-dressed French girls can all say.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸