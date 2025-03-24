It's nearly impossible for someone as famous as Kendall Jenner to blend in with the locals when she's traveling. Still, the supermodel and 818 Tequila founder passed for a Paris local on a March 23 walk through the City of Light—with some help from a trés magnifique Hermès Kelly bag and even more delectable trench coat.

Jenner had touched down in Paris last week, jeans and ballet flats in tow, to shoot a commercial for L'Oréal. (She's a longtime ambassador for the beauty brand.) After finishing up her filming duties co-starring some affordable loafers and the wine-red color trend, Jenner changed into a double-belted trench coat and satin kitten heels from The Row. Cinched at her neck and her waist with matching buckles, her coat was an avant-garde twist on the understated (but no less chic) Sézane trenches and H&M Studio coats passing her on the street.

Kendall Jenner walked through Paris on March 23 in the epitome of a French-girl outfit: a trench coat, straight-leg jeans, and kitten heels by The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Little of Jenner's outfit was visible beneath her double-belted coat, but fashion sleuths can assume she's wearing Khaite's Danielle jeans. (They're one of her all-time favorite pairs.) The tag anyone could identify, even from as far away as the top of the Eiffel Tower, was the Hermès Kelly bag swinging in Kendall Jenner's hand.

The real star of Jenner's outfit, though, was a silky chocolate brown Hermès Kelly bag she carried through Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner's collection of Hermès Kelly bags rivals Jennifer Lopez's Birkin bag archive. The model favors the trapezius silhouette named after Princess Grace Kelly more than any other Hermès style, with a stable including black, navy, burgundy, and chocolate brown varieties. Her latest model retails for around $13,000 on the luxury resale market. But no matter which color she's carrying, the model styles them the same way: with longline coats, ladylike shoes, and straight-leg jeans or trousers.

True designer bag collectors know Hermès bags aren't simply bought; they're extended by invitation after building a relationship with the brand. Kendall Jenner's latest Kelly and trench combo suggests she has an Hermès associate on speed-dial when she's in Paris. That's something not even the best-dressed French girls can all say.

