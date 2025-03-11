Kaia Gerber Resurrects the Hollywood-Favorite Oversize Sunglasses Trend

Milan and Paris Fashion Week runways are in full support.

Kaia Gerber walks in Los Angeles wearing a green cropped sweater and wearing a pair of leggings
(Image credit: Backgrid)
After seasons of teeny-tiny bayonetta glasses and sunnies thinner than paper, designers are taking a broader lens on accessories with an oversize sunglasses trend. It all started on Prada's Spring 2025 runway, where alien-like, extra-large hexagonal glasses shielded models from the glare of the runway lights. By Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2025 season, Valentino matched its Vans sneakers collaboration with oversize tinted glasses and street style stars wore blown-up glasses in lieu of slimmer silhouettes. But the biggest proponent of the oversize sunglasses trend's great return is thousands of miles away, making the case of the paparazzi-proof frames' comeback with every matcha run she takes in Los Angeles.

models at Valentino and Prada wearing extra oversize sunglasses

Valentino's Fall 2025 runway (left) and Prada's Spring 2025 runway (right) included oversize (and extra-oversize) sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber has singlehandedly revived the grand Hollywood tradition of wearing extra-extra large glasses everywhere she goes. She's been inseparable this year from a pair of black Thistles sunglasses so oversize, they cover her eyebrows and her cheekbones. After a few frame-free days wearing vintage Valentino and brand-new Givenchy on the awards circuit, the model and actress brought her sunnies back on a March 10 matcha run. This time, she paired them with a crewneck sweater and her two Pilates princess essentials: black leggings (most likely from Alo Yoga) and supportive sneakers (either from Nike or Asics, her two most-worn brands lately).

Kaia Gerber walks in Los Angeles wearing a green sweater with leggings, sneakers, and a hollywood sunglasses trend

Kaia Gerber went for a green juice run on March 10 wearing all her Pilates favorites—plus some extra-oversize sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber has proven the oversize sunglasses trend's versatility with every outing over the past six months. Sometimes she'll wear the same Thistles frames with a Dôen dress and sandals; other times, she'll layer it with her favorite studded tote and flowing trousers. No matter the outfit, she achieves the same luxuriously aloof look that stars like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton championed in the early 2000s.

As Y2K trends take their victory lap down the Paris and Milan runways, it was only a matter of time before oversize glasses returned along with low-rise jeans and clingy tube tops. But Kaia Gerber shows they have just as much sidewalk appeal as they did two decades ago.

