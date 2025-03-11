Kaia Gerber Resurrects the Hollywood-Favorite Oversize Sunglasses Trend
Milan and Paris Fashion Week runways are in full support.
After seasons of teeny-tiny bayonetta glasses and sunnies thinner than paper, designers are taking a broader lens on accessories with an oversize sunglasses trend. It all started on Prada's Spring 2025 runway, where alien-like, extra-large hexagonal glasses shielded models from the glare of the runway lights. By Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2025 season, Valentino matched its Vans sneakers collaboration with oversize tinted glasses and street style stars wore blown-up glasses in lieu of slimmer silhouettes. But the biggest proponent of the oversize sunglasses trend's great return is thousands of miles away, making the case of the paparazzi-proof frames' comeback with every matcha run she takes in Los Angeles.
Kaia Gerber has singlehandedly revived the grand Hollywood tradition of wearing extra-extra large glasses everywhere she goes. She's been inseparable this year from a pair of black Thistles sunglasses so oversize, they cover her eyebrows and her cheekbones. After a few frame-free days wearing vintage Valentino and brand-new Givenchy on the awards circuit, the model and actress brought her sunnies back on a March 10 matcha run. This time, she paired them with a crewneck sweater and her two Pilates princess essentials: black leggings (most likely from Alo Yoga) and supportive sneakers (either from Nike or Asics, her two most-worn brands lately).
Gerber has proven the oversize sunglasses trend's versatility with every outing over the past six months. Sometimes she'll wear the same Thistles frames with a Dôen dress and sandals; other times, she'll layer it with her favorite studded tote and flowing trousers. No matter the outfit, she achieves the same luxuriously aloof look that stars like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton championed in the early 2000s.
As Y2K trends take their victory lap down the Paris and Milan runways, it was only a matter of time before oversize glasses returned along with low-rise jeans and clingy tube tops. But Kaia Gerber shows they have just as much sidewalk appeal as they did two decades ago.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
