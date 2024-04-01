Rihanna hasn't said a word about releasing a new album in 2024. Her wardrobe, on the other hand, says she's ready to dominate fans' Spotify playlists again.

On a weekend errand run in Los Angeles, the "Work" singer looked ready to walk out of her private SUV and onto a tour bus. Rihanna first layered a vintage Metallica band tee over snap-up pants and heavy-duty leather boots by The Attico. Then for even more glamour-rock heft, she topped the whole look off with a gigantic leopard print coat from an as-yet unidentified designer.

Rihanna walked around Los Angeles this weekend like she was ready to walk out on stage. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Kooples Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat $307 at The Kooples

The Attico Black Robin Combat Boots $950 at SSENSE

Otherwise, Rihanna took a lesson from the J.Lo school of loud luxury accessorizing. She covered up in a pair of oversize, logo-embossed square Gucci sunglasses, with a chunky gold chain necklace by the Italian house to match. Perched on her ear was a diamond ear cuff by jeweler Emily P. Wheeler, valued at more than $18,000.

Rihanna has made a handful of appearances in and around Los Angeles in similarly extravagant outerwear and leather-centric outfits. Last week, she picked up flowers in a Giorgio Armani leopard print coat and Balenciaga jeans; for a charity gala a few days later, she took formalwear in an edgy direction with a vintage Dior leather jacket and floor-grazing Rick Owens gown.

So far, none of Rihanna's outfits have come with obvious Easter Eggs hinting at her next musical project. Meanwhile, the beauty and fashion mogul has found time to design: On April 1, Rihanna launched a new Savage x Fenty collection.

Hope for new music to match her rockstar aesthetic isn't lost yet. On a February trip to Paris, Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky dropped a hint on her behalf: Billboard reports that the rapper told fans, "She's working on it!"