One thing is clear regarding Jennifer Lopez's personal style: Her casual outfits are never really casual. The multi-hyphenate is always adding a bit of flair to her off-duty outfits with a certain accessory (cough, a Hermès Birkin bag), whether she's heading to a workout or going on a casual stroll around the neighborhood. That was surely the case when she was photographed recently alongside her husband, Ben Affleck.

For a casual Easter Sunday outing in New York City, the This Is Me…Now star not only gave a much-needed lesson in transitional dressing during an East Coast spring, but also showed how to elevate casual silhouettes with her trusty statement accessory. JLo wore a striped beige turtleneck, which she styled underneath a grayish-brown fitted blazer, and a pair of blue wide-leg jeans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their Easter Sunday at brunch in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "On the Floor" singer bundled up in a white Brunello Cucinelli cashmere scarf and wore nude platform pumps.

She also threw on a pair of pink-tinted Chloé sunglasses. But the star of her look, as always, was none other than a mini black croc-embossed Hermès Birkin.

Right beside her, Affleck went casually cool in a light-gray Nirvana graphic T-shirt layered under a multicolored plaid flannel and a black Carthartt work jacket.

Lopez's recent daytime date with Affleck arrived during spring break for her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The singer and actress has regularly posted about the Lopez household's happenings over the past week, which included grabbing ice cream with Emme to catching an evening showing of the play Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

In March, Jennifer Lopez headed to the gym in a matching black Joah Brown sweat set, platform Ugg boots, and a cream croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag—similar styles are currently sold for upwards of $84,500. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From a family vacation to Tokyo to a daily trip to the gym, Lopez is always looking for an opportunity to bring along her collection of Hermès Birkin bags with her. No matter the occasion or the season, JLo always has one foot in the loud luxury door, even in the most unconventional of places. But you can never go wrong with a Birkin at brunch.