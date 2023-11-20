It’s been almost ten years since Rihanna’s original Puma Creeper launched. Since the inception of the trendy sneaker in 2015, a lot has changed—in fashion and otherwise—but the cool factor of the statement shoe remains. We would even go as far as to say that the platform suede sneaker was ahead of its time given the rise of all things platform and lofty in recent shoe trends. Thankfully, for those itching to get their hands on a pair, you won’t have to scour re-sell websites much longer: Rihanna's FENTY x PUMA Creepers are re-launching. Although she will sincerely give us anything but an album (members of the Rihanna Navy, stay strong!) we certainly are happy to see RiRi return to her fashion roots.

When Rihanna and Puma renewed their partnership earlier in the year, whispers that the Creeper would make its comeback began—and the whispers were right! This time around, though, the sneaker has an all-new look as a more elevated iteration, dubbed the Phatty Creeper.

The multi-hyphenate gave us a sneak peek of the new take over the weekend when attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix races in Las Vegas. Rihanna styled the black Phatty Creepers with slouchy socks, a cargo maxi skirt, and a Chicago Bulls jersey. On top, she layered with a black bomber jacket and carried a black Gucci Horsebit Chain shoulder bag. Her look epitomized the Blokette-core trend that was popular over the summer, which saw feminine silhouettes styled with sporty pieces.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

What we can expect from the new shoe is simply bigger everything. The Phatty Creeper has an oversized design and exaggerated stacked gum soles but stays true to its original silhouette with suede detailing. It also has an extra padded tongue adorned with the Fenty logo. The newest drop will feature three bold colorways: black and white, blue and green, and lavender and cherry red.

Per the press release, “Phatty stands for extra confidence, extra style, and extra everything." This absolutely tracks, considering Rihanna’s confident approach to literally everything in her life but especially her style is why the fashion set constantly looks to her for inspiration.

(Image credit: FENTY x PUMA)

“When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many,” said Rihanna in a press statement. “It's a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger."

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. ​​The Fenty Phatty Creeper will be available to shop online at Puma and select retailers starting Nov. 30th, so stay tuned.