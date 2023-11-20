If Rihanna Says Leggings Are Pants, Then Leggings Are Pants

If anyone is showing up in a certified look, it’s Rihanna. No matter her fashion era or the event in question—grocery shopping, showing up late to the Met Gala, or just taking a casual stroll—you can always depend on RiRi for a top-tier fashion moment. And with partner A$AP Rocky by her side, her stellar style power has now doubled. Just last week, for example, the two were spotted in matching Loewe track jackets while taking their child for a walk—which is simply iconic. Over the weekend, we were blessed with another moment to add their fashion love story. The couple attended the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; Rihanna, in leggings and a leather jacket, showed off an edgy racing aesthetic beside the track, while A$AP debuted his newest Puma x F1 collaboration.

Rihanna’s F1 Grand Prix outfit consisted of an oversized leather bomber, leggings as pants (because she’s Rihanna), and a half-zipped hoodie—all in black and all by Balenciaga. Her biker jacket and sweatshirt were fresh off of Balenciaga’s spring 2024 runway, while her leggings were technically Pantaboots, a Kim Kardashian-approved signature of creative director Demna. Lastly, she accessorized with dark shield sunglasses, which added to her outfit's fresh-off-the-track vibe.

If you’ve ever wondered what jeweler is worthy enough for Rihanna to wear, we’ve got the answer: It’s the French brand Messika. She accessorized her leggings and leather with lots of Messika bling. The cherry on top? She opted for a ruby-red lip with light glam and wore her bangs in an ultra side part.

If Rihanna puts her stamp of approval on leggings as pants (or, in her case, boots, too), then leggings are pants! But leggings as elevated everyday wear? It’s a fashion dilemma. Earlier this month, in true Rihanna fashion, the singer styled leggings for a night out with diamond-encrusted Amina Muaddi heels. Sure, it’s easy to brush off celebrity style as sometimes unattainable and unrealistic, and runway fashion usually has the same sentiment. But what’s more down to earth than a pair of black leggings? In the recent shows of Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, and Miu Miu, leggings proved interchangeable with pants. Simply put, we can't ignore the legging renaissance. The next time you’re experimenting in style, perhaps dust off your favorite pair for a spin.

If you didn’t know, fashion buffs will tell you that F1 racing is fashion's next frontier. Who would have thought racecar driving could be so stylish? A$AP Rocky’s collaboration with Puma and F1 debuted over the race weekend and is described by the brand as the merging of “Fashion, streetwear, and motorsport.” In short, the partnership further proves the sport's dominant place in fashion—and if F1 has Rihanna's stamp of approval, well, that means something.

If you’re ready to take the lead from Rihanna and swap your jeans for leggings, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pairs to shop below. To style them, take cues from Rihanna and add a leather bomber jacket and lots of jewels.

Shop Rihanna’s leggings and leather look, below.