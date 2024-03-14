It’s no secret that Rothy’s has a robust range of flats, and those flats have dedicated fans. 25,000 shoppers are members of a Rothy's Addicts group on Facebook; over on Reddit, more than 8,000 active r/Rothy's members trade styling tips and advice on which styles to buy. Marie Claire editors have tested, reviewed, and recommended its ballet flats on multiple occasions. All roads lead back to the same conclusion: Rothy's shoes, made with eco-friendly materials like knitted single-use plastic and algae-based foam, are extremely comfortable.

Today, the footwear brand hopes its fanbase will be just as enamored with its first not-flat silhouette: the Lightweight Wedge Sandal.

Rothy's Lightweight Wedge Sandals are the brand's first foray into styles without flat soles. (Image credit: Rothy's)

“Each season, we get together as a team and think through products that we haven’t had yet, especially for summer,” Sun Lee, vice president of design at Rothy’s, tells Marie Claire exclusively. Looking at the gaps in the lineup of sneakers, loafers, and flats in every shape, the team knew it was time to go open-toed—and, for the first time, elevated (in the literal sense). They landed on a chunky, yet lightweight, wedge sandal. It's a timely move: Wedges and platforms are a spring 2024 shoe trend with plenty of traction.

Lee says the Rothy's take is "really the sandal that's going to serve all your needs for the summer." The three neutral shades and raised design are intended fit all sorts of casual warm-weather dress codes, from summer work outfits to low-key cocktail looks.

Rothy's first wedge sandal arrives in three easy-to-style shades: Cardamom (left), Salt (center) and Pepper (right). (Image credit: Rothy's)

Even in its tallest silhouette yet, Rothy's hasn't strayed far from its comfort-meets-sustainability DNA. The thread for the upper straps is made from recycled plastic bottles, just like the fabric for its flats and sneakers.

According to women's footwear design director Caroline Swierszczyk, patterns diverge from previous Rothy's styles—and typical summer sandals—once the physical construction comes into play. (Cloud-like comfort is still the goal, of course.) “In the instep—on both sides—you have this subtly engineered stretch in the knit so it works with your feet,” Swierszczyk explains. Meaning that as feet naturally swell over the course of a day, the sandals' straps can flexibly move with and around them.

Other highlights include a lightweight, bouncy stacked sole constructed from bio-EVA (a renewable plastic alternative made from sugarcane); a soft, bio-based polyurethane footbed; and an uncomplicated slip-on design. There's also a bit of smartly placed silicone on the back strap to keep it from slipping off your foot.

Rothy's wedge sandals are designed to wear comfortably for hours, with a supportive, stacked sole. (Image credit: Rothy's)

In the brand's eyes, wedge sandals are the kick-off to a new design era. Swierszczyk hints that Rothy's is "definitely continuing to build on height"—executive speak for more comfortable platforms (and maybe heels?) potentially coming down the pipeline. And if devoted fans still want to stay firmly on the ground, its cult-favorite flats aren't going anywhere.

The Lightweight Wedge Sandal is now available to shop in Rothy's stores and on Rothys.com.