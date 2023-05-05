I come bearing good news if you love shopping for new warm-weather shoes and accessories at a discount. Rothy’s, the brand behind some of team Marie Claire’s all-time favorite ballet flats, is holding a rare friends and family sale (opens in new tab) right now. The sale, which kicks off on Friday, May 5 and will run until Tuesday, May 9, will include several of the brand’s best-selling footwear styles and accessories. I’m talking about options like The Point, (opens in new tab) The Flat (opens in new tab), The Lightweight Tote (opens in new tab), The Men’s Driving Loafer (opens in new tab), and more. All of the styles are available for 25 percent off—just use the code “ROTHYS25” at checkout.
The Point, for one, is a longtime favorite of Marie Claire’s very own Director of Content Strategy Jenny Hollander, who calls them her “go-to ballet flats.” They're is available in a whopping 34 colors and patterns, including a few trending shades for spring and summer 2023. Hollander even picked up a limited-edition white pair that she’s going to wear on her wedding day—that’s how good they are.
If you’re not into a ballet flat with a pointed toe, the brand also offers The Flat in an equally-great array of 34 different shades and prints. One glowing five-star reviewer on Rothy’s site noted: "Sleek and can be worn with casuals or for work. Live that it is made from recycled materials and can be washed. Will definitely buy more." Work shoes that don’t pinch, rub, or weigh your ankles down as you go? Consider me a forever fan.
Ahead, shop a selection of styles from the Friends & Family sale. Be prepared to find your new favorite shoes—they’re that good.
Available in tons of fun colors, prints, and patterns (including this classic black option), these 100 percent machine-washable ballet flats are here to save your feet from the rest of your uncomfortable footwear collection. They’re 3D-printed for a supremely lightweight and seamless feel. You can shop them in over 30 shades, including this black iteration, a black-and-white gingham (opens in new tab), a bright silver (opens in new tab), and a feisty cheetah print. (opens in new tab)
Customer Review: "Super comfortable—I can wear all day while on my feet and even did a long walk in them. They are also cute! When I first got them they seemed a bit wide, but they do mold to you feet as you wear them." — Rothy's
These machine-washable flats from Rothy's are more to-the-point than other options on the site—apologies for the pun. Just like the regular ballet flat, this pair is involved in tons of colors and are affordably-priced enough to stock up on a few different option. Shop shades like tan (opens in new tab), a rich dark green (opens in new tab), and classic black (opens in new tab). The site notes that these run a half-size small, so they recommend sizing up if you're unsure.
Customer Review: "These are so comfortable, flexible, and stylish. No need to 'break them in.' I’ll be buying more in other colors" — Rothy's
Meet your new favorite laptop bag. One of the qualities that we look for when shopping for a great tote is that it's lightweight before you fill it with all of your essentials, and this one from Rothy's fits that bill. Plus, the fact that it's machine-washable means that it's great for people on the go. Spill something inside it or across the front? Chuck it in with the rest of your dark clothing next time you do laundry. Shop it in this bright gingham color, or tons of other colorways such as black (opens in new tab), tan (opens in new tab), and red (opens in new tab).
Customer Review: "Very practical with a flare. Sturdy without being heavy. I have used my tote numerous times - for carrying groceries and clothes. So glad I bought it" — Rothy's
If you're shopping for Father's Day, why not get the father figure in your life a pair of loafers that he can wear on a daily basis? The Driving Loafer comes in 12 neutral shades like this black version, a light gray hue (opens in new tab), and a navy option (opens in new tab). Like the rest of the shoes on this list, this pair of loafers is machine-washable. The brand also notes that they won't stretch as you wear them, and reviewers say that they run small.
Customer Review: "These have to be the most comfortable loafers ever. Super fit (get a half size up) and very comfortable." — Rothy's
