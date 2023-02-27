Zendaya has never put a fashion foot wrong on a red carpet, ever. Seriously, not even as a child actor (opens in new tab). (By contrast, fellow former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale regularly makes fun of her own noughties get-ups.)

This past weekend, queen Z proved once again how absolutely iconic she is by showing up with an outfit change at both the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday and the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, for a total of four ridiculously amazing outfits.

Let's unpack this in chronological order, shall we?

NAACP Image Awards Outfit 1

The weekend was off to a strong start for the Dune star, who showed up to the NAACP Image Awards in a black and neon green look styled by Law Roach. The gown, a Versace creation, was a deep plunge black dress with green accents on the bodice and down the skirt. It also featured a high slit and textured details.

Zendaya wore her bob-length hair in soft retro waves, and rocked a simple yet sultry makeup look.

After she posted a photo of this look on Instagram, her celeb friends went absolutely bananas over it.

"Insaaaanity," said Gigi Hadid.

"Mama you’re BEAUTIFUL," wrote Lauren Jauregui.

"sheeeeesh," said Hailey Bieber.

"You did the Thing," said author Elaine Welteroth, referencing Ariana DeBose's viral performance from last week's BAFTAs.

"STUNNINGGGGGGGG MY GOODNESS," contributed SZA.

NAACP Image Awards Outfit 2

Zendaya kept up her streak with a white two-piece, which she wore later in the evening to present an award. According to ELLE, the two-piece was vintage Prada from the '90s, and featured beautiful star-shaped cutouts.

The ensemble bared the star's entire mid-riff, which was reminiscent of her deep purple Alaïa look from the Dune premiere in October 2021, and equally magnificent.

SAG Awards Outfit 1

We move onto Sunday's events.

Zendaya started the night in a delightful strapless pink satin gown embellished with textured roses by Valentino. She accessorized with an unbelievable diamond necklace by Bulgari, featuring three colored stones—one blue, one pink, and one purple.

SAG Awards Outfit 2

To present an award alongside Paul Mescal, Z changed into a delicate satin slip dress by Armani with a cutout at the front, and black, blue and pink panels.

She accessorized with another impressive piece of jewelry: a choker with a giant green stone in the center.

Zack Stone, diamond expert at Steven Stone (opens in new tab), commented on the star's choice of jewelry that night.

"Zendaya made her award show return this weekend and as always, she was the queen of the red carpet," Stone says.

"Wearing two outfits throughout the evening, Zendaya showcased two stunning necklaces from Bulgari, who she's been a brand ambassador for since 2020. Working with one of the most luxurious jewelry houses comes with its perks, and the actress frequently dazzles in the Italian jewelry goods for her red carpet appearances.

"For the 2023 SAG Awards, Zendaya paired a pink Valentino gown with a diamond necklace that includes three emerald-cut gemstones—aquamarine, amethyst and what's likely to be tourmaline or kunzite. I'd estimate the statement piece to be worth $2 million.

"Paired with a Giorgio Armani slip dress, Zendaya's second necklace was a retro looking diamond choker with an emerald center stone. I'd estimate the chunky piece to be worth $700k, meaning that the actress wore $2.7 million worth of jewels around her neck throughout the evening."

