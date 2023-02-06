In a very literal sense, jewelry is ornamental. Additional accouterments embellish your look and offer greater insight into your style perspective: a slim gold chain necklace reflects your penchant for timeless minimalism; chunky costume earrings convey your kitschy-cool take on life. But similar to spring 2023's shoe (opens in new tab) and bag trends, the spring 2023 jewelry trends possess a surprising, scene-stealing depth. From freshly-plucked rosette necklaces to metallic cuffs that Wonder Woman would definitely approve of, the standout jewelry pieces from the Spring/Summer 2023 runways were much more than just decorative add-ons. Scroll onward to read all about (and shop!) the exciting shifts occurring in the jewelry space.

Jumbo Pearls

(Image credit: Rejina Pyo, Givenchy, Erdem)

"Pearls are key," says CATBIRD's (opens in new tab) Chief Creative Officer Leigh Batnick Plessner (opens in new tab) of the jewelry themes for spring 2023. Specifically, the expert behind the buzzy jewelry house points to the super-sized baroque gemstones seen at Rejina Pyo, Givenchy, and Erdem. "Big juicy pearls add playfulness to your look," Plessner describes. "And also, who doesn't want to see even more of their pearls with all that beautiful nacre?"

Long Drop

(Image credit: Bally, Chanel, Proenza Schouler)

Exaggerated, shoulder-skimming drop earrings were a near-constant throughout the Spring/Summer 2023 showings. Proenza Schouler threaded translucent gems for a cascading raindrop effect, while Bally stacked ornate gemstones set in gold. Chanel opted for a less artistic, more straight-forwardly femme approach with crystal-adorned heart motifs dangling from golden chains.

Coming Up Roses

(Image credit: Alessandra Rich, Sandy Liang, Acne Studios)

From Sandy Liang's girlish petal accessories to Thom Browne's corsage bracelets, Alessandra Rich's crystal chokers to Acne Studios' grunge necklaces that look ready to prick you (the brand's backronym is "Ambition to Create Novel Expressions" for a reason), rosette jewelry is in bloom.

Summer Camp Chic

(Image credit: Coach, Tory Burch, Gabriela Hearst)

Remember your childhood summers at sleep-away camp where you'd spend days swimming in lakes, pretending you don't miss your parents, and making friendship bracelets? Harken back to those good old days with spring 2023's most sentimental trend: crafty jewelry with a youthful, DIY spirit. It's more luxurious than the pieces you made during art class, though: Take Tory Burch's colorful boho hoops, Coach's beaded necklaces, and Gabriela Hearst's leather slider bracelets as leading examples of how to test drive the trend.

Hard Wired

(Image credit: Coperni, Balmain, Karoline Vitto)

Think outside the jewelry box this season. Bypass classic chains and pendant necklaces for artistic trinkets in organic, sculptural forms. Take inspiration from the fluid-like wire necklaces and bracelets at Coperni, Balmain, and Marine Serre. Newcomer Karoline Vitto also adopted an abstracted approach with her figure-hugging body jewelry and curvaceous chokers seen during her fashion week debut at London's Fashion East.

Cuff It, Baby

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Jonathan Simkhai, Michael Kors Collection)

Cue the Beyoncé: It's time to "cuff it, cuff it, baby!" From thick sheets of metal wrapped around wrists to swooping silver squiggles on biceps, the spring 2023 showings from Tory Burch, Jonathan Simkhai, and Michael Kors Collection heavily featured cuff bracelets. Plessner also encourages you to mix your metals by piling on contrasting cuffs. "We've always loved the effortless cool of silver mixed in with glinting gold. Since silver is softer than gold, it naturally wants to be a bit bigger, which makes it especially fun to layer with," she describes.

Meet the Jewelry Expert