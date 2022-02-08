Hello, it's me again: Your resident denim queen. If you haven't shopped from Sanctuary yet, I highly advise you to do so. They carry a vast array of size-inclusive men and women's apparel, including tops, bottoms, swimwear, pajamas, face masks, and outerwear. They even carry accessories and home goods! And the best part? All of their items are sustainably, ethically made by incorporating recycled plastic, low-impact clothing fibers, and low water usage. This is a huge deal, considering the damage that much of the textile industry does to the environment.

Sanctuary also donates to a number of charitable causes, including initiatives to aid women in poverty and to donate PPE to essential workers. Talk about a brand that you can feel good about shopping from!

Now that you're excited, let us direct you to some great news: Sanctuary just started carrying denim again this month, sending us all into a frenzy to grab our credit cards and check out the new line. Here's a quick intro to this versatile line. We know you'll love it as much as we do.

Flashback Wide Leg Jean Undone $139 at sanctuaryclothing.com This pair combines the sophistication of the wide-leg cut with the edginess of well-placed rips to create a one-of-a-kind piece that'll take you from a low-key day with friends to a date night downtown.

The Denim Shirt Dress in Spring Breeze $179 at sanctuaryclothing.com This shirt dress is an easy option for a rushed morning, and will have you looking effortlessly chic.

Cropped Boy Shirt in 80's Wash $139 at sanctuaryclothing.com We love a retro piece, and even thought the wash on this jacket is technically an ode to the '80s, we're sure that it'll never go out of style. Pair it with denim-on-denim like the model does here, or throw it over a dress.

90's Straight Leg Jean in Cascade - Inclusive Collection $129 at sanctuaryclothing.com I love light-wash denim for its ability to transition between seasons. We especially appreciate the universally flattering waistline on this pair and the subtly tattered hem, the latter of which makes it look good with any pair of shoes (heels, sandals, sneakers, boots—you name it).