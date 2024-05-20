If there’s anyone I trust to tell me which shoes will stand the test of time, it’s Sarah Jessica Parker. Much like her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, Parker has become known for her shoe collection, popping up in colorful pairs around her native New York City all the time. Most recently, the actress gave summer shoes from Dr. Scholl's her double-stamp of approval—because she'd first worn the same pair twenty years ago.
Parker was snapped wearing a white pair of Original Sandals from the classic comfortable shoe brand while on the set of Max's Sex and the City companion series And Just Like That... in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park. Parker (as Bradshaw) styled her pair with a tiered multicolored midi-length summer dress and a larger-than-life checkered hat. A logo-adorned Pierre Cardin crossbody bag—and a cup of gelato, naturally—completed the look.
The actress later posted a carefree photo of herself to her Instagram account in the same ensemble, this time in the city’s nearby West Village neighborhood, where Bradshaw famously lived in Sex and the City. It came with the caption “@justlikethatmax Day 6 EXTERIOR NYC X, SJ,” alluding to the fact that the show has just started filming its third season.
A photo posted by sarahjessicaparker on
New and old fans who may have recently streamed the original series on Netflix will know that the same pair (albeit in pink) previously appeared in an episode of Sex and the City from 2002. Parker-as-Bradshaw styled them fairly similarly back then, with a simple gray-and-white sundress, creating one of the easiest looks to copy from the show.
File this under: proof that the early aughts really are back in fashion alongside tankini swimsuits and capri pants. Clog-style shoes bubbled up as a shoe trend for the year after models wore them on the Chloé Fall 2024 runway. Leave it to S.J.P. to marry looks from the latest fashion week runways with everyday comfort.
Dr. Scholl's resurgence isn't even new, really—The Idol actress and model Lily-Rose Depp caused a stir online when she wore a pair of black sandals from the brand in 2021. Still, Parker's recent co-signing of the silhouette proves that they have multi-general appeal. It's time to consider investing a pair for summer 2024.
If you too are ready to hop on the clog sandal bandwagon, keep scrolling. I found a few pairs from Dr. Scholl's that you can shop now to master the trend.
Shop Dr. Scholl's Sandals
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
