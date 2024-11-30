Selena Gomez Tackles Black Friday Shopping in a Prada Belt Bag and Matching Birkenstocks

Selena Gomez officially entered her birks era while enjoying some post-Thanksgiving Day shopping.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted enjoying some Black Friday shopping alongside her 11-year-old sister, Grace, in Los Angeles. According to the Daily Mail, the sibling duo checked out a variety of stores and Black Friday sales, including Urban Outfitters, Free People and Sephora.

To mark the first official day of holiday shopping, Gomez wore a chic-yet-comfortable outfit, featuring a black-and-white striped shirt paired with a black leather jacket and matching black pants.

To complete her comfy post-Turkey Day look, Gomez carried a black Prada shoulder bag, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a pair of laid-back black Birkenstocks.

Gomez's exact Prada bag was sold out at the time of publication, but thankfully there are some alternatives available.

Selena Gomez (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez has been showing off her autumnal fashion sense as the holiday season nears, showcasing everything from the most timeless fall staples to classic Banana Republic jeans.

As Marie Claire previously reported, on Oct. 1 while enjoying New York City, Gomez was spotted wearing a pair of $120 high-rise style from Banana Republic light-wash denim jeans with a wide leg, somewhat bucking fall's 2024 denim trends.

Earlier in the year, on Aug, 31, the actress and singer started the fall season wearing a few all-black basics: a black tee, a black leather Western belt by Dehanché, and a boxy black blazer with white pinstripes. She then layered on chunky black loafers and high-waisted, boot-cut medium wash jeans.

A day later, she wore an oversized camel-colored wool trench coat from The Frankie Shop with a white and red striped top and a lighter pair of jeans.

Selena Gomez (Image credit: Getty Images)

She completed the early fall look with a pair of leather Dolce Vita sneakers with gum soles, doubling down on the casual vibe she has carried throughout the season.