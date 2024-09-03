Selena Gomez Stacks the Most Timeless Fall Staples into Her Telluride Film Festival Wardrobe

Is there a chill in the air, or is that just Selena Gomez's breezy style? Trick question: It's both.

Autumn is on the way, which means it's time to break out those timeless fall essentials. Gomez got the memo this past weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, transitioning into September with two classic looks styled by Erin Walsh.

One outfit recipe for her first appearance on August 31 began with all-black basics: a black tee, a black leather Western belt by Dehanché, and a boxy black blazer with white pinstripes. She then layered on chunky black loafers and high-waisted, boot-cut medium wash jeans.

For her second look, on September 1, Gomez wore an oversized camel-colored wool trench coat from The Frankie Shop with a white and red striped top and a lighter pair of jeans. Her footwear, white leather Dolce Vita sneakers with gum soles, doubled down on the casual vibe. Gomez kept her accessories simple for both ensembles, opting for easy gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

Her cool weather looks this past weekend were on trend, without being too trendy. The loose fit of Gomez's jeans mirrored what we saw on fall 2024 collections from designers like Brandon Maxwell, Chloé, Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, and many more. Her blazer calls to mind the vintage-inspired suits walking the fall runways at Loro Piana, Bottega Veneta, The Row, and Altuzarra. And trench coats, the stalwarts of summer-to-fall fashion, aren't going anywhere this year.

The actress, singer, and beauty mogul is in good company. A couple weeks ago, Kaia Gerber rang in "stealth wealth fall" in a pair of knee-high boots and a trench coat. Meanwhile, Ashley Olsen paired her ankle-length coat with The Row flip flops (the ultimate transitional weather move?).

Gomez's wardrobe staples were a subtle switch-up from Gomez's feminine summer style. All season, the star wore LWDs (little white dresses) for date nights, office-friendly wrap dresses for panels and press, and cute sweat sets for nights in.

