Selena Gomez Stacks the Most Timeless Fall Staples into Her Telluride Film Festival Wardrobe
The star wore two classic looks back-to-back.
Is there a chill in the air, or is that just Selena Gomez's breezy style? Trick question: It's both.
Autumn is on the way, which means it's time to break out those timeless fall essentials. Gomez got the memo this past weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, transitioning into September with two classic looks styled by Erin Walsh.
One outfit recipe for her first appearance on August 31 began with all-black basics: a black tee, a black leather Western belt by Dehanché, and a boxy black blazer with white pinstripes. She then layered on chunky black loafers and high-waisted, boot-cut medium wash jeans.
For her second look, on September 1, Gomez wore an oversized camel-colored wool trench coat from The Frankie Shop with a white and red striped top and a lighter pair of jeans. Her footwear, white leather Dolce Vita sneakers with gum soles, doubled down on the casual vibe. Gomez kept her accessories simple for both ensembles, opting for easy gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.
Her cool weather looks this past weekend were on trend, without being too trendy. The loose fit of Gomez's jeans mirrored what we saw on fall 2024 collections from designers like Brandon Maxwell, Chloé, Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, and many more. Her blazer calls to mind the vintage-inspired suits walking the fall runways at Loro Piana, Bottega Veneta, The Row, and Altuzarra. And trench coats, the stalwarts of summer-to-fall fashion, aren't going anywhere this year.
The actress, singer, and beauty mogul is in good company. A couple weeks ago, Kaia Gerber rang in "stealth wealth fall" in a pair of knee-high boots and a trench coat. Meanwhile, Ashley Olsen paired her ankle-length coat with The Row flip flops (the ultimate transitional weather move?).
Gomez's wardrobe staples were a subtle switch-up from Gomez's feminine summer style. All season, the star wore LWDs (little white dresses) for date nights, office-friendly wrap dresses for panels and press, and cute sweat sets for nights in.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Scroll down to shop more takes on Selena Gomez's fall fashion staples.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Prince Harry's Tribute to His Late Uncle Left Memorial Service Guests "Astounded"
"He is very close to his mother's side of the family."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Salma Hayek Posts Bikini-Clad Thirst Traps In Honor of Her 58th Birthday
“P.S. none of these are throwbacks.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Here's Where Fashion Editors Buy Seriously Chic Eyewear
Sponsor Content Created with LensCrafters
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Doubles Up on Dangerously Low-Cut Dresses at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The singer is a consistent risk-taker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Put a Pop Princess Twist on the Classic Little Black Dress
The singer landed in Italy with Louis Partridge for the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published
-
Angelina Jolie Accessorizes Her Simple Little Black Dress With Tattoos and a Meaningful Brooch
The actress kept it simple in Atelier Jolie and Cartier.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jenna Ortega Recreates Both 'Beetlejuice' Wedding Looks in One Day
The 'Beetlejuice' actress hit the red carpet in custom Dior.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kamala Harris Wears Dark Blue Power Suit to Accept the Democratic Presidential Nomination
Her historic look was custom-designed by Chloé.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gabrielle Union Copies Jennifer Lopez's Idea and Wears a Beach Cover-Up as a Party Outfit
She's spending the dog days of summer in style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Comfy Jumpsuit and Easy Flats on an NYC Night Out
Her street style is one of one—literally.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Styles a String Bikini and Crystal Mesh Top With a $2,490 Gucci Necklace
The pop star loves a four-figure (sometimes five) accessory.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published