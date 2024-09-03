Selena Gomez Stacks the Most Timeless Fall Staples into Her Telluride Film Festival Wardrobe

Selena Gomez attends the BAFTA filmmaker cocktail party at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2024
Selena Gomez transitions into fall weather with timeless wardrobe staples.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Is there a chill in the air, or is that just Selena Gomez's breezy style? Trick question: It's both.

Autumn is on the way, which means it's time to break out those timeless fall essentials. Gomez got the memo this past weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, transitioning into September with two classic looks styled by Erin Walsh.

One outfit recipe for her first appearance on August 31 began with all-black basics: a black tee, a black leather Western belt by Dehanché, and a boxy black blazer with white pinstripes. She then layered on chunky black loafers and high-waisted, boot-cut medium wash jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joyce M. Pierpoline, Chair BAFTA North America and Selena Gomez attend the BAFTA filmmaker cocktail party at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2024

Selena Gomez completed the look with a pair of black chunky loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mid-Rise Slouchy Jean in 1984 Rigid
Mid-Rise Slouchy Jean in 1984 Rigid

Collection Vivienne Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend
Collection Vivienne Blazer in Pinstripe Italian Wool Blend

Leah Loafer
Coach Leah Loafer

Tetra
Dehanché Tetra Belt

For her second look, on September 1, Gomez wore an oversized camel-colored wool trench coat from The Frankie Shop with a white and red striped top and a lighter pair of jeans. Her footwear, white leather Dolce Vita sneakers with gum soles, doubled down on the casual vibe. Gomez kept her accessories simple for both ensembles, opting for easy gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

Selena Gomez attends the Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2024 in Telluride, Colorado

Selena Gomez keeps it cool in a camel trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez attends a screening of "Emilia Perez" at the Telluride Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Telluride, Colorado

Gomez kept her accessories simple for both ensembles, opting for easy gold hoop earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikola Padded Trench Coat - Camel
The Frankie Shop Nikola Padded Trench Coat

Crewneck Crop Top
BP Crewneck Crop Top

Annina Jean
Annina Jean

Women's Notice Low Top Sneakers
Dolce Vita Women's Notice Low Top Sneakers

Her cool weather looks this past weekend were on trend, without being too trendy. The loose fit of Gomez's jeans mirrored what we saw on fall 2024 collections from designers like Brandon Maxwell, Chloé, Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, and many more. Her blazer calls to mind the vintage-inspired suits walking the fall runways at Loro Piana, Bottega Veneta, The Row, and Altuzarra. And trench coats, the stalwarts of summer-to-fall fashion, aren't going anywhere this year.

The actress, singer, and beauty mogul is in good company. A couple weeks ago, Kaia Gerber rang in "stealth wealth fall" in a pair of knee-high boots and a trench coat. Meanwhile, Ashley Olsen paired her ankle-length coat with The Row flip flops (the ultimate transitional weather move?).

Gomez's wardrobe staples were a subtle switch-up from Gomez's feminine summer style. All season, the star wore LWDs (little white dresses) for date nights, office-friendly wrap dresses for panels and press, and cute sweat sets for nights in.

Selena Gomez takes the all-white look in a more buttoned-up direction at Cannes.

Selena Gomez's flaunts her feminine summer style at Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scroll down to shop more takes on Selena Gomez's fall fashion staples.

Copain Blazer in Stretch Wool | Navy Pinstripe
Argent Copain Blazer in Stretch Wool

Lucia Belted Wool Blend Coat
Reiss Lucia Belted Wool Blend Coat

The '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell The '90s Straight Leg Jeans

Cherish Loafer
Tony Bianco Cherish Loafer

