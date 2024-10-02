Selena Gomez Skips the Fall 2024 Denim Trends for a Pair of Classic Banana Republic Jeans

Another win for millennials.

Selena Gomez is seen on October 1, 2024 in New York City wearing light wash banana republic jeans and an off-the-shoulder top
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Breaking news: Selena Gomez just wore a pair of Banana Republic jeans.

For any other celebrity, this wouldn't be worthy of reporting—Jennifer Lopez and Kaia Gerber basically started fall's 2024 denim trends—but when it comes to Gomez, it's a styling choice that feels incredibly shocking.

If you've been following along with the pop star's style lately, your jaw is probably already on the floor. But to those who aren't in the know, allow me to explain: For months, Gomez has been wearing nothing other than little black dresses. And I'm not talking one or two—over the summer, she wore more than a dozen different iterations, sometimes two in one day.

That's why it's so shocking that the pop star stepped out on Oct. 1 in New York City wearing light-wash denim (and a naked manicure) instead of her usual LBD. Much to Gen Z's dismay, Gomez chose a $120 high-rise style from Banana Republic with a wide leg (thus, proving high-waisted pants are still very much in style).

Selena Gomez is seen on October 1, 2024 in New York City wearing light wash banana republic jeans and an off-the-shoulder top

Selena Gomez ditches her signature LBD for a pair of Banana Republic jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean
Banana Republic The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean

Her venture away from her usual aesthetic ended there, however, as the Rare Beauty founder styled her jeans with black, black, and more black. On top, she wore a blazer-style off-the-shoulder top with statement lapels. The accessories, too, were noir: a $1,890 YSL mini bag, a leather belt, and matching patent leather pumps.

Legendary Solid Brass Leather Belt
Aritzia Legendary Solid Brass Leather Belt

Skyla Asymmetric Top
A.L.C. Skyla Asymmetric Top

Odette Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman Odette Slingback Pump

Mini YSL Top-Handle Bag in Leather
Mini YSL Top-Handle Bag in Leather

Given this information, it should come as no surprise that following her denim moment, Gomez changed into a black mini skirt and turtleneck sweater. Also unsurprising: she paired them with platform pumps and sheer tights (her usual styling combo), finishing with a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Selena Gomez is seen in Midtown on October 01, 2024 in New York City wearing a black mini skirt and turtleneck top

Later that day, the singer stepped out in a black turtleneck and mini skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's got a signature look and she's sticking to it.

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

