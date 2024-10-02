Selena Gomez Skips the Fall 2024 Denim Trends for a Pair of Classic Banana Republic Jeans
Another win for millennials.
Breaking news: Selena Gomez just wore a pair of Banana Republic jeans.
For any other celebrity, this wouldn't be worthy of reporting—Jennifer Lopez and Kaia Gerber basically started fall's 2024 denim trends—but when it comes to Gomez, it's a styling choice that feels incredibly shocking.
If you've been following along with the pop star's style lately, your jaw is probably already on the floor. But to those who aren't in the know, allow me to explain: For months, Gomez has been wearing nothing other than little black dresses. And I'm not talking one or two—over the summer, she wore more than a dozen different iterations, sometimes two in one day.
That's why it's so shocking that the pop star stepped out on Oct. 1 in New York City wearing light-wash denim (and a naked manicure) instead of her usual LBD. Much to Gen Z's dismay, Gomez chose a $120 high-rise style from Banana Republic with a wide leg (thus, proving high-waisted pants are still very much in style).
Her venture away from her usual aesthetic ended there, however, as the Rare Beauty founder styled her jeans with black, black, and more black. On top, she wore a blazer-style off-the-shoulder top with statement lapels. The accessories, too, were noir: a $1,890 YSL mini bag, a leather belt, and matching patent leather pumps.
Given this information, it should come as no surprise that following her denim moment, Gomez changed into a black mini skirt and turtleneck sweater. Also unsurprising: she paired them with platform pumps and sheer tights (her usual styling combo), finishing with a pair of dangling gold earrings.
She's got a signature look and she's sticking to it.
