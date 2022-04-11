On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the Deadline Contenders Event, held to celebrate the most popular shows on TV right now, in Los Angeles. She was there to represent her Hulu show, Only Murders In the Building, whose second season is set to premiere on June 28. The singer/actress-turned-beauty-entrepreneur looked especially retro at the event, complementing her lob and bangs with a dress and cardigan combination that mimicked the classic skirt-suit popularized by Coco Chanel in the 1920s.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gomez’s outfit, however, put a modern spin on the look by incorporating a form-fitting tweed dress with cutouts at the waist. The playful, trendy piece was offset by a matching jacket, making this the perfect pair for when one wants to transition from a casual to a more professional event. The whole ensemble is also perfect for spring, with its thigh-length hem and pastel pink color, and you can snatch the whole set right now at Mango. Keep scrolling for your new favorite 'fit.

(opens in new tab) Crop Tweed Jacket $119.99 at shop.mango.com (opens in new tab) I love the way this cropped jacket looks—not only with the matching dress, but also paired with a black dress, pantsuit, or simply a pair of jeans.