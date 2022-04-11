Selena Gomez's Pastel Pink Outfit Is Still Available at Mango
Both the dress and cardigan are available for under $200.
On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the Deadline Contenders Event, held to celebrate the most popular shows on TV right now, in Los Angeles. She was there to represent her Hulu show, Only Murders In the Building, whose second season is set to premiere on June 28. The singer/actress-turned-beauty-entrepreneur looked especially retro at the event, complementing her lob and bangs with a dress and cardigan combination that mimicked the classic skirt-suit popularized by Coco Chanel in the 1920s.
Gomez’s outfit, however, put a modern spin on the look by incorporating a form-fitting tweed dress with cutouts at the waist. The playful, trendy piece was offset by a matching jacket, making this the perfect pair for when one wants to transition from a casual to a more professional event. The whole ensemble is also perfect for spring, with its thigh-length hem and pastel pink color, and you can snatch the whole set right now at Mango. Keep scrolling for your new favorite 'fit.
Crop Tweed Jacket
I love the way this cropped jacket looks—not only with the matching dress, but also paired with a black dress, pantsuit, or simply a pair of jeans.
Tweed Dress
This, too, is eye-catching enough to stand on its own. The thick tweed fabric gives the dress a classic vibe, while the cutouts offer more sexiness and modernity.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
