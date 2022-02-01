The 9 Best Ski Jackets for the Slopes
Where function marries fashion.
Ski jackets are more than just your run-of-the-mill puffer coats. While they do offer both warmth and style, they're made specifically with mountain conditions in mind—and make the most of materials that can do it all: keep you warm; wick away moisture; and withstand high altitudes. Whether you fancy yourself an expert or prefer a few runs down the bunny slope, we've uncovered ski jackets for women that are designed for every kind of experience.
Lean into Minimalism
Crafted with technical materials in streamlined silhouettes, these minimalist ski jackets will have you looking like a pro on the slopes, even if you're the queen of pizza and french fries.
Colmar Ski Jacket
Erin Snow Recycled Ski Jacket
Chloé x Fusalp Ski Jacket
Pair with: ASOS Skinny Stirrup pants, Aztech Mountain Cashmere Sweater, Totéme Beanie
Opt for Prints
Race to the bottom in these bold, modern-day ski jackets that will make it hard not to stand out on the mountain. Pair these with a subdued ski trouser, or go all-out with bottoms in a matching print.
Goldbergh Ski Jacket
Perfect Moment Gingham Puffer
Moncler Puffer Jacket
Pair with: Perfect Moment Gingham Pants, Aether Beanie, Free People Explorer Boots
Go Retro
When in doubt, inject a cool retro jacket —with all of the updated bells and whistles—into your ski uniform à la Princess Di.
Rowing Blazers x Fila Ski Jacket
IENKI IENKI Puffer Jacket
Shoreditch Ski Club Jacket
Pair with: Cordova Merino Knit Jumper, Cordova Knit Merino Trousers, Le Specs Sunglasses
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
