The 9 Best Ski Jackets for the Slopes

Ski jackets are more than just your run-of-the-mill puffer coats. While they do offer both warmth and style, they're made specifically with mountain conditions in mind—and make the most of materials that can do it all: keep you warm; wick away moisture; and withstand high altitudes. Whether you fancy yourself an expert or prefer a few runs down the bunny slope, we've uncovered ski jackets for women that are designed for every kind of experience.

Lean into Minimalism

Crafted with technical materials in streamlined silhouettes, these minimalist ski jackets will have you looking like a pro on the slopes, even if you're the queen of pizza and french fries.

Colmar Ski Jacket

Erin Snow Recycled Ski Jacket

Chloé x Fusalp Ski Jacket

Pair with: ASOS Skinny Stirrup pants, Aztech Mountain Cashmere Sweater, Totéme Beanie

Opt for Prints

Race to the bottom in these bold, modern-day ski jackets that will make it hard not to stand out on the mountain. Pair these with a subdued ski trouser, or go all-out with bottoms in a matching print. 

Goldbergh Ski Jacket

Perfect Moment Gingham Puffer

Moncler Puffer Jacket

Pair with: Perfect Moment Gingham Pants, Aether Beanie, Free People Explorer Boots

Go Retro

When in doubt, inject a cool retro jacket —with all of the updated bells and whistles—into your ski uniform à la Princess Di. 

Rowing Blazers x Fila Ski Jacket

IENKI IENKI Puffer Jacket

Shoreditch Ski Club Jacket

Pair with: Cordova Merino Knit Jumper, Cordova Knit Merino Trousers, Le Specs Sunglasses

