A ski vacation is about so much more than just the skiing. It’s also very much about the numerous styling opportunities. Blending high performance gear with high style pieces will allow you to conquer black diamond runs and master an après ski attitude. We're not suggesting you oust traditional skiwear altogether, but why not hit the powder looking ski-chalet chic? Studded with Fair Isle sweaters, waist-cinched puffers, and an abundance of shearling, we’ve got five looks for your next ski getaway.

1. Powder Day

(Image credit: courtesy)

Keeping the cold away doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. This down jacket's high-neck collar will combat the wind, while a belted waist lends a customized fit. Add a water-wicking base layer and fuzzy ear muffs for added warmth whilst slope side.Shop the pieces: 1. Hima Ear Muffs, $49; 2. Moncler Hooded Jacket, $2,390; 3. Vallon Ski Goggles, $129; 4. Alp N Rock Sweater, $328; 5. Chloe x Fusalp Ski Pants, $1,070; Jimmy Choo Shearling Boots, $540.

2. Bluebird

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Pair a stirrup legging with a medium-weight knit for blue bird ski days. A functional belt bag will keep your ski pass and SPF safely secured at the waist.

Shop the pieces: 1. Perfect Moment Helmet, $374; 2. Illisteva Ski Goggles, $220; 3. Aether Apparel Zip Up, $325; 4. Bogner Ski Leggings, $292; 5. Cordova Belt Bag, $220; 6. Icebreaker Merino Gloves, $40; 7. Barbara Sturm Ski Cream, $115; 8. Chanel Tweed Ankle Boots, $1,425.

3. Black Diamond

(Image credit: courtesy)

Take on the mountain in this sporty star-clad ski suit and a bold logo sweatshirt. Go all out with a printed pair of skis from Romp’s hand-crafted collection.

Shop the pieces: DSquared2 Ski Logo Sweatshirt, $460; 2. Toni Sailer Sherpa Jacket, $850; 3. Romp Skis, $900; 4. Perfect Moment Racing Ski Suit, $590; 6. Sorel Winter Boots, $150.

4. Out and About

(Image credit: courtesy)

Explore the shops in town in a quintessential Fair Isle sweater, warm shearling accessories, and these flared ski pants that can easily pass for day wear.

Shop the pieces: 1. Victoria Victoria Beckham Sweater, $395; 2. Janessa Leone Fedora, $260; 3. Erin Snowe Flared Ski Pants, $588; 4. Bottega Veneta Shearling & Leather Mittens, $660; 5. Stand Shearling Tote, $300; 6. Aether Apparel Shearling Boots, $450.

5. Après Ski

(Image credit: courtesy)

Swap your active layers for a statement cape and an inviting pair of slippers. This ensemble is practically begging to be worn for après festivities around the fire.

Shop the pieces: 1. Rudsak Beanie, $95; 2. Matek Bodysuit, $100; 3. Moncler Genius Cape, $2,310; 4. Obermeyer Pants, $250; 5. Yves Solomon Mittens, $210; 6. Fendi Shearling Slippers, $850.