Update Your Sneaker Collection With These Huge Labor Day Weekend Sales

With vacation season drawing to a close, many people—including myself—are falling back into a more normal routine, and that includes returning to a workout schedule. Plus, the arrival of cooler weather means it's time to retire sandals, espadrilles, and flip-flops for closed-toed shoes. In summary, 'tis the season for sneakers, and if you're like me, you've worn down your go-to pairs and are in desperate need of some new ones. After all, running, lifting, and even walking in old, over-creased sneakers can lead to slower, more ineffective workouts and even to physical pain.
For that reason, I've scoured the sales sections of Nike, Reebok, and Nordstrom, all of whom are slashing prices significantly on both fashion and athletic sneakers. Whether you're training for a marathon or a lifting competition, running at the gym or simply walking to the mall, these brands have something for everybody this Labor Day Weekend.
Best Fashion Sneakers on Sale
These sleek leather sneakers from Cole Haan were inspired by tennis fashion, with their smooth, clean lines. And for some added spice, they're adorned at the back and tongue with
These classic Chuck Taylors have been updated with an adorable illustration of a sunbeam, cloud, and a few stray raindrops—perfect for just about any season, but especially for stowing away for spring.
These sleek, laceless sneakers match with just about any outfit, and they feature a generous platform meant to add noticeable height without the discomfort of heels.
Lean fully into the sporty-chic look with this classic sneakers from Sam Edelman, which feature subdued suede overlays.
This sneaker blends different textures of leather and textile, along with various shades of beige, white, and black, to give the classic clean sneaker look a much-needed update.
Best Athletic Sneakers on Sale
These eye-catching basketball shoes promise optimal comfort and secure grips, so you can perform your best and look great all the while.
These running shoes include midfoot plates to keep you steady while you move, as well as lightweight uppers so that you don't overheat or feel weighed down while you run.
These running shoes from Nike are designed for comfort and feature padding from heel to toe in order to protect the feet from the harshness of pavement. Plus, they're designed for breathability, making them an optimal choice no matter the season.
More interested in lifting than running? No problem. These sneakers are designed to cushion your feet no matter how heavy your weights are. They're also made with running, jumping, and other aerobic activities in mind, so you can finally pick up a pair of sneakers as versatile as you are.
These shoes, made specifically for weightlifting, can be adjusted to achieve the perfect height for squats and other exercises. They also have an adjustable velcro midfoot strip that can be easily adjusted for comfort and security.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
