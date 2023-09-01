Update Your Sneaker Collection With These Huge Labor Day Weekend Sales

Head full speed ahead into comfort and style.

Olesya Senchenko wears earrings, a necklace, a white t-shirt, a black oversized blazer jacket from Lanvin, a brown leather crocodile pattern YSL Saint-Laurent bag, brown leather pants from Antik Batik, white sneakers shoes from Chloe, on February 22, 2021 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
With vacation season drawing to a close, many people—including myself—are falling back into a more normal routine, and that includes returning to a workout schedule. Plus, the arrival of cooler weather means it's time to retire sandals, espadrilles, and flip-flops for closed-toed shoes. In summary, 'tis the season for sneakers, and if you're like me, you've worn down your go-to pairs and are in desperate need of some new ones. After all, running, lifting, and even walking in old, over-creased sneakers can lead to slower, more ineffective workouts and even to physical pain.

For that reason, I've scoured the sales sections of Nike, Reebok, and Nordstrom, all of whom are slashing prices significantly on both fashion and athletic sneakers. Whether you're training for a marathon or a lifting competition, running at the gym or simply walking to the mall, these brands have something for everybody this Labor Day Weekend.

Best Fashion Sneakers on Sale

sneakers with cheetah print
Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker

These sleek leather sneakers from Cole Haan were inspired by tennis fashion, with their smooth, clean lines. And for some added spice, they're adorned at the back and tongue with 

Chuck Taylors with sunshine illustration
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift High Top Platform Sneaker

These classic Chuck Taylors have been updated with an adorable illustration of a sunbeam, cloud, and a few stray raindrops—perfect for just about any season, but especially for stowing away for spring. 

white platform sneakers
Vince Warren Platform Sneaker

These sleek, laceless sneakers match with just about any outfit, and they feature a generous platform meant to add noticeable height without the discomfort of heels.

white sneakers with suede
Sam Edelman Layla Sneaker

Lean fully into the sporty-chic look with this classic sneakers from Sam Edelman, which feature subdued suede overlays.

white sneakers with black back
Tory Burch Ladybug Sneaker

This sneaker blends different textures of leather and textile, along with various shades of beige, white, and black, to give the classic clean sneaker look a much-needed update.

Jordan sneakers with cloud design
Nike Dunk High SE Women's Shoes

I'm obsessed with this unique take on the classic Jordan silhouette, with its playful, cloud-like pattern. It adds a touch of whimsy to the otherwise clunky, traditionally masculine shoe.

Best Athletic Sneakers on Sale

Nike running shoes
Nike LeBron Witness 6 Basketball Shoes

These eye-catching basketball shoes promise optimal comfort and secure grips, so you can perform your best and look great all the while.

Reebok running shoes
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Women's Running Shoes

These running shoes include midfoot plates to keep you steady while you move, as well as lightweight uppers so that you don't overheat or feel weighed down while you run.

Nike black and gray running shoes
Nike Structure 124 Premium Women's Road Running Shoes

These running shoes from Nike are designed for comfort and feature padding from heel to toe in order to protect the feet from the harshness of pavement. Plus, they're designed for breathability, making them an optimal choice no matter the season.

Reebok Flexagon running shoes
Reebok Flexagon Force 4 Women's Training Shoes

More interested in lifting than running? No problem. These sneakers are designed to cushion your feet no matter how heavy your weights are. They're also made with running, jumping, and other aerobic activities in mind, so you can finally pick up a pair of sneakers as versatile as you are.

Reebok weightlifting sneakers
Reebok Legacy Lifter III Women's Weightlifting

These shoes, made specifically for weightlifting, can be adjusted to achieve the perfect height for squats and other exercises. They also have an adjustable velcro midfoot strip that can be easily adjusted for comfort and security.

white hiking sneakers
On Cloudaway Hiking Sneaker - Women

Whether you're new to hiking or an all-out aficionado, consider this pair from On. They're made with extra cushions and effective grips so that you can seamlessly traverse tricky, uneven terrain.

