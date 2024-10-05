Sofia Richie Pairs a Classic Fall Coat and Jeans With a Micro-Mini Loro Piana Bag

Model Sofia Richie enjoyed a mom's night out in Beverly Hills, flaunting the tiniest of tiny bags.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the new mom was spotted leaving dinner at E Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, wearing a classic fall combination: a black crewneck tee paired with a pair of straight-leg blue jeans.

Richie added a matching, black double-breasted coat featuring padded shoulders to the timeless fall trend, as well as a white leather belt and a pair of black pointy-toe Mary-Jane flats.

While the ensemble itself was classic, Richie's accessories were anything but — the social media influencer paired diamond statement earrings with a tiny, miniature blue ostrich leather pouch bag from Loro Piana, according to Vogue.

In case the micro-bag was easy to miss, Richie decorated the accessory with a pink elephant charm from Loewe, because even the tiniest of bags deserve some pomp and circumstance.

Sofia Richie (Image credit: Backgrid)

Back in May, Richie gave birth to her first child, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge.

"Best day of my life," Richie Grainge posted to Instagram on May 24, alongside a photo of her daughter's feet wrapped in a blanket. Richie Grainge tagged photographer Emma Bassill, who presumably took the precious keepsake used for the birth announcement.

Throughout her pregnancy, Richie debuted a slew of trendy pregnancy fashion looks, including her first maternity outfit: a pair of off-duty overalls.

Richie's decision to wear a cargo-style olive green overalls paired with a tan cashmere sweater perfectly layered underneath sent a laid-back message in regards to her maternity style. Still, she elevated the quintessential look with, once again, luxury accessories — in this case, a large leather tote bag by Ferrgamo.

Clearly, Richie hasn't ditched her maternity fashion sense now that she's a mom.

For example, back in April Richie elevated a seemingly simple (yet elegant) pair of pajamas with another (and possibly the same) miniature Loro Piana ostrich pouch.

The micro-pouch paired perfectly with the model's Loro Piana emerald green smoking jacket and coordinating trousers, as well as her pair of pink velvet heels straight from a 2020 Khaite collection.