Sofia Richie Grainge Makes a Rich Mom Maternity Outfit Out of Velvet Pajama Suiting

Her pregnancy style isn't all minimal anymore.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a velvet smoking jacket and matching pants for a dinner in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Backgrid)
last updated

Moms-to-be seeking comfortable yet chic outfits, take note. Sofia Richie Grainge's latest maternity outfit just elevated pajama dressing to a new level.

Attending a dinner last night in Los Angeles hosted by the menswear label NB44, Richie Grainge found a fresh way to make loungewear materials look like a runway moment. She wrapped up in an emerald green smoking jacket and coordinating trousers by Loro Piana, all crafted from a cuddly velvet fabric.

The entrepreneur kept her beauty minimal with a no-makeup makeup beat and limited accessories to just a few: her cell phone, an ostrich pouch (also by Loro Piana), an NB44 party favor, and a pair of shocking pink velvet heels from a 2020 Khaite collection.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a jewel tone velvet suit and pink flats while attending a dinner in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Velvet Single-Breasted Blazer
Polo Ralph Lauren Velvet Single-Breasted Blazer

Elle Flat Mule in Magenta Fabric
Larroudé Elle Flat Mule

Jewel tone colorblocking is a new entry in the Richie Grainge maternity style playbook. Since announcing that she is pregnant with a baby girl a few months ago, the entrepreneur hasn't strayed far from a minimal palette—both in her everyday street style and at formal events. On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, she wore a semi-sheer black Saint Laurent gown; for errands in Los Angeles and New York City, she's leaned on oversize capes, trench coats, and relaxed day dresses. Shades of tan, black, and cream are constants in nearly every look Riche Grainge has worn in public.

Even her recent design collaboration with Solid & Striped heavily featured tonal black and cream pieces—including a two-tone dress that quickly sold out.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a trench coat with sneakers and an east west bag while out in new york city

Sofia Richie Grainge usually keeps her maternity style minimal—as with this trench and sneaker look she wore in New York City earlier this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge wears a trench coat with a sweater over the top at new york fashion week

Even at New York Fashion Week this past season, Richie Grainge went minimal in a series of oversize coats and cozy sweaters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a tommy hilfiger trench coat on a plain backdrop
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino
J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat

Richie Grainge's green-and-pink velvet moment is her way of melding familiar outfit formulas (like casual-cool suiting) with maternity-friendly comfort and a twist of color. "I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches," she told Vogue in a January interview revealing her pregnancy and her approach to style during it. "I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

