Moms-to-be seeking comfortable yet chic outfits, take note. Sofia Richie Grainge's latest maternity outfit just elevated pajama dressing to a new level.
Attending a dinner last night in Los Angeles hosted by the menswear label NB44, Richie Grainge found a fresh way to make loungewear materials look like a runway moment. She wrapped up in an emerald green smoking jacket and coordinating trousers by Loro Piana, all crafted from a cuddly velvet fabric.
The entrepreneur kept her beauty minimal with a no-makeup makeup beat and limited accessories to just a few: her cell phone, an ostrich pouch (also by Loro Piana), an NB44 party favor, and a pair of shocking pink velvet heels from a 2020 Khaite collection.
Jewel tone colorblocking is a new entry in the Richie Grainge maternity style playbook. Since announcing that she is pregnant with a baby girl a few months ago, the entrepreneur hasn't strayed far from a minimal palette—both in her everyday street style and at formal events. On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, she wore a semi-sheer black Saint Laurent gown; for errands in Los Angeles and New York City, she's leaned on oversize capes, trench coats, and relaxed day dresses. Shades of tan, black, and cream are constants in nearly every look Riche Grainge has worn in public.
Even her recent design collaboration with Solid & Striped heavily featured tonal black and cream pieces—including a two-tone dress that quickly sold out.
Richie Grainge's green-and-pink velvet moment is her way of melding familiar outfit formulas (like casual-cool suiting) with maternity-friendly comfort and a twist of color. "I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches," she told Vogue in a January interview revealing her pregnancy and her approach to style during it. "I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Our Stylish EIC Gave Me the DL on Where She's Shopping for Sunglasses
Sponsor Content Created With Sunglass Hut
By Anneliese Henderson Published
-
This Week's Best On-Sale Picks Include Spring Essentials and Pretty Workout Clothes
Spring sales are in full bloom.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Jennifer Garner Recalls Crying in the Bathroom After an Audition Early in Her Career
The reason why might surprise you.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Latest Maternity Look Combines Cozy, Rainy Day Layers and Hermès Accessories
Her quiet luxury streak is still going strong.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge Debuts Her Maternity Style in Off-Duty Overalls
Unsurprisingly, her signature quiet luxury style was at play.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Sofia Richie Just Proved Exactly Why She's the Quiet Luxury Queen
Richie has a knack for making everything look put-together—including loungewear.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published