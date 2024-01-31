Pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge Debuts Her Maternity Style in Off-Duty Overalls

When Sofia Richie Grainge announced that she was expecting, we were instantly curious to see how the queen of quiet luxury's style would change—if it would at all. Would she take cues from Suki Waterhouse and swap Chanel loafers for dad sneakers? Would she bedazzle her bump like Ciara? Maternity style has reached new heights thanks to stars like Rihanna, so the possibilities for Richie Grainge are endless. Yet, it seems that she’s sticking to the polished and understated aesthetic that's become her signature: While running errands in Los Angeles, Richie wore an off-duty overalls outfit, introducing her maternity style as laidback and comfy-casual but with an undeniably put-together feel.
For her first maternity style debut in Los Angeles, the model took a relaxed approach. Richie Grainge (who's having a girl, by the way!) wore cargo-style olive green overalls partly undone to reveal a tan cashmere sweater layered underneath. Although her look was more relaxed, her penchant for quiet luxury remained present: peep her luxurious and large leather tote bag by Ferragamo. Speaking of, if supersized silhouettes aren't yet on your radar, we recommend keeping them in mind because they're about to be a major spring 2024 handbag trend.
Lastly, she completed her relaxed ensemble with white leather shoes, an elevated final note in her casual look, and a pair of mico-sunnies. For jewelry, she chose a stack of bangle-style bracelets and, of course, her six-carat emerald-cut diamond ring (for inquiring minds, the stunning sparkler is estimated to be around $300,000).
While most associate Richie Grainge with slicked buns, archival Chanel, and stealth wealth style, the 25-year-old’s style is surprisingly relatable. Early last fall, while shopping in Los Angeles, the A-lister opted for a simple yet effective cashmere sweater set. Her day-out look prioritized comfort while remaining luxe-leaning (cashmere does have that effect).
As we start to predict what trends will rule this year, the cozy fashion agenda has proven to be popular: Gigi Hadid wore cashmere pants on a daytime date, and Sophie Turner opted for UGGs on a nighttime stroll. With fashion week ahead, it’ll be interesting to see if this perspective is present on the runways or if it’s mostly a popular street style choice among the celebrity set.
As for Richie, this is only our first glimpse into her pregnancy style—and like the rest of the world, we’ll be watching to see what she wears next!
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
